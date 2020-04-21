Empty hotels and airport terminals, COVID-19 hits travel industry hard

Hotel bookings have plummeted in Pinellas County. The flight status page at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport shows a list of cancellations — arrivals and departures.
The coronavirus is having a huge negative effect on one of the county’s most important industries.
Travel nationwide experienced a rather dramatic nosedive beginning in mid-March, according to a report posted on Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s website. Many travelers began canceling and postponing their trips due to the ongoing threat from the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, call letters PIE, reported the first flight cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns during the week of March 16. For the first time in years, passenger numbers declined, decreasing by 38% in March.
Local hotels, motels and resorts remain open; however, bookings are way down. And, the governor signed an executive order closing all Airbnb-type vacation rentals.
Information from STR Inc., formerly known as Smith Travel Research, posted on VSPC’s partner website, provides statistics on the year-over-year change in hotel demand for Florida and the United States as of April 12. Demand hit negative numbers on March 1 and dropped to a negative 77% in Florida on March 29.
Losses in hotel revenue as of March 1 were $35 million increasing to $365 million by March 29. Vacation rental bookings had declined by 90% in April.
Mackenzie Comerer, senior media relations manager for VSPC, confirmed that the booking rates at local hotels were following the same trends. Exact figures aren’t known. VSPC is working on a model and forecasting for the local area to provide more details.
Projections from STR Inc. on potential impact to the annual revenue in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area were based on how long COVID-19 remains a threat. If everything returns to normal by May, revenue losses were estimated at 35%, and 45%, if the problem persists into June; 56%, if coronavirus continues through July; and 62% if people don’t start booking rooms by August.
This is bad news for local hoteliers and collections of the Tourist Development tax, aka bed tax, which pay for VSPC’s operations, as well as marketing of elite events, capital projects and beach nourishment.
The most recent report on the county’s bed tax is from February, and all was well. The county brought in more than $7.6 million, which was nearly 19% more than the same month last year. From October-February, collections totaled nearly $26 million, 16% more than the same period last year. The county’s fiscal year runs from October-September.
It will still be another month before bed tax figures for March are known.
Oxford Economics, a leading global forecasting firm, recently released an analysis that said the travel industry’s losses would “far exceed any other sector.”
“This (coronavirus) is seven times the impact of 9/11,” Oxford’s expert said.
Oxford’s report covers transportation, lodging, recreation, amusement, retail and food services.
It projects that billions will be lost in revenue from decreased spending, along with thousands of jobs and billions in federal, state and local taxes.
Airports experience sharp declines
According to Airline Data Inc., the number of airline seats scheduled to fly from non-Florida domestic or international airport to Florida airports has decreased significantly. Projections show that domestic seats could be down as much as 60% from April 12-May 11 and international seats as much as 81%.
“The outbreak of Coronavirus is having an impact the likes of which we’ve never seen in the travel industry. Even as a domestic carrier, to have zero demand across almost every community we serve is truly unsettling,” said Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO in an April 14 press release. “With the situation changing daily, we are taking proactive steps to ensure operations continue, protect the livelihoods of our team members, and put us in the best possible position to serve our customers when demand for travel returns.”
Allegiant is PIE’s primary air carrier and is still operating on a reduced flight schedule. PIE’s other carriers, Sunwing Airlines Canadian service and Sun Country charters to Beau Rivage Resort and Casino have suspended operations until future notice.
Michele Routh, public relations director for PIE, said the airport had no plans to furlough direct employees; however, some of the airport’s tenant businesses had. She had no information on how many. The airport has frozen four positions it had been in the process of filing.
PIE was one of three Pinellas County airports recently awarded CARES Act grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration to help support operations due to revenue losses from the decline in passenger traffic.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is slated to receive $8.7 million and $30,000 each has been awarded to Clearwater Airpark and Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg.
The money can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments, according to a press release.
PIE has closed its economy parking lots. The long-term parking lot is open. Customer transportation to the economy lot will be provided by United Taxi with free vouchers provided by the airport. Information is posted in the baggage claim areas.
Market 361 is open for departing passengers in Gates 2-6 for “grab and go” food, beverages, news and gifts. All other concessions are closed. Customers should contact rental car agencies for operating hours.
Passengers with questions about upcoming flights should contact their airline directly. Allegiant Ticket Counters are open only when flights are operating. Allegiant has updated information available at https://www.allegiantair.com/travel-advisory-more-info.
Airport officials say customers who have booked a combination of airfare, hotel and car rental must contact the customer care center through one of communication channels listed at https://www.allegiantair.com/contactus.
Travelers are advised to visit https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel for the latest travel advisories and other information.
Brighter Days Ahead campaign
VSPC is planning for better days and offering a taste of the beach on its website, https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com, where you can listen to a recording of beach sounds, download beachy backgrounds and explore the area through virtual experiences.
There’s links to takeout and delivery options and suggestions on ways to help local businesses, such as by buying gift cards. You can get information on how businesses are coming together to provide “good deeds for brighter days” and more.
Lastly, there’s a section on travel inspiration, which includes “all the wonderful things to dream about and plan for when it’s time to start traveling again.”