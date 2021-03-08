For the second week in a row, Florida Department of Health reported fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths in Pinellas County. From March 1-7, 1,315 cases were reported, bringing the total to 67,971. Thirty more died, upping the death toll to 1,481.
From Feb. 22-28, 1,455 new cases and 32 deaths were added to Pinellas’ count. From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 1,866 new cases and 57 deaths, 270 cases and 29 deaths more than the week before.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,948,307 with 32,349 deaths as of March 7. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. March 8 in the United States, cases totaled 29 million with 525,619 deaths compared 28.98 million with 524,794 deaths at 4:30 p.m. March 7. Globally, nearly 117 million cases and almost 2.6 million deaths were reported compared to 116.7 million cases and 2.59 million deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 66,305 residents and 1,656 non-residents. More cases were in females, 35,362 (53%), to 30,894 in males. Gender was unknown in 49. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,248 residents and 52 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (788 of 3,117) on Monday with 27% capacity (88 of 329) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:37 a.m. March 8, 167 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 44 in ICU and 22 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.63% of 2,557 test results on March 7 were positive, 5.11% of 2,248 on March 6, 4.07% of 3,894 on March 5, 3.63% of 5,342 on March 4, 4.66% of 5,788 on March 3, 5.56% of 2,820 on March 2, 6.14% of 3,791 on March 1, 7.58% of 927 test results on Feb. 28 were positive, 4.71% of 3,200 results on Feb. 27, 4.97% of 4,091 on Feb. 26, 4.51% of 5,753 on Feb. 25, 3.74% of 7,674 on Feb. 24, 5.48% of 4,209 on Feb. 23, 6.58% of 2,569 on Feb. 22, and 7.31% of 3,016 on Feb. 21.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,680 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, March 8. St. Petersburg has the most with 24,342 cases, 13,046 are Clearwater residents, 7,259 from Largo, 4,627 from Palm Harbor, 3,629 from Seminole, 3,346 from Pinellas Park, 2,412 from Tarpon Springs, 2,166 from Dunedin, 1,329 from Oldsmar, 1,057 from Safety Harbor, 549 from Clearwater Beach, 531 from Gulfport, 303 from Indian Rocks Beach, 290 from Kenneth City, 271 from South Pasadena, 254 from Belleair, 192 from Madeira Beach, 109 from Belleair Beach, 104 from Tierra Verde, 84 from Crystal Beach, 71 from St. Pete Beach, 57 from North Redington Beach, 52 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 19 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 11 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, seven from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 74 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 30 new COVID-19 related cases during the week of March 1-7, upping the death toll to 1,481. For the week of Feb. 22-28, DOH reported 32 deaths. From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 57 new deaths.
DOH reported only 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of March 7, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 17 in the 35-44 group (1%), 43 in 45-54 (3%), 121 in 55-64 (8%), 301 in 65-74 (20%), 436 in 75-84 (29%) and 557 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 869 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,031 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 990 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County’s local state of emergency is in effect through March 12. County commissioners will likely extend it through March 19 at a March 9 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases near 1.95 million with 32,349 deaths
DOH reported another 1,912,440 positive cases in Florida residents as of March 7 with 35,867 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,948,307 — 3,312 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 31,764. DOH also reported that 585 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 32,349, 83 more than yesterday.
From March 1-7, DOH reported 37,380 new cases and 793 deaths, a decrease from the week of Feb. 22-28 with 37,998 new cases and 961 deaths. For the week Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 41,935 new cases and 1,171 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 81,015 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of March 7. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 5.95% of 55,278 test results on March 7 were positive, 5.83% of 65,904 on March 6, 4.88% of 90,488 on March 5, 5.13% of 109,689 on March 4, 5.36% of 107,709 on March 3, 6.58% of 75,435 on March 2, 5.70% of 116,207 on March 1, 6.32% of 26,950 on Feb. 28, 6,40% of 79,313 on Feb. 27, 5.61% of 92,006 on Feb. 26, 5.17% of 108,606 on Feb. 25, 5.22% of 118,895 on Feb. 24, 5.98% of 110,696 on Feb. 23, 6.50% of 79,914 on Feb. 22 and 6.82% of 56,208 on Feb. 21
Vaccination summary
As of March 7, statewide, 1,631,196 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,946,615 had completed the two-shot series. Another 12,875 had completed the one-dose series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 172,293 doses have been administered including 84,536 receiving one dose and 87,757 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 101,772 and 70,005 males with 184 unknown; and 124,650 were white, 6,910 were Black and 4,328 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 420,198 doses, followed by Broward with 310,804 and Palm Beach with 303,065 doses. DOH also reported that 91,698 from out-of-state have received the vaccine. Ten counties have vaccinated fewer than 2,000.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 814,144 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 471,193, and ages 85 and older with 172,111. The number was growing for the age group 55-64 with 169,143 completing the series.
In Pinellas, 35,185 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 17,551 ages 75-84 and 8,609 ages 85 and older have completed the series. The age group 55-64 now has more vaccinated than the oldest group with 9,186 completing the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.