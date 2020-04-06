Dunedin officials hail community’s response to crisis

DUNEDIN — City officials are full of praise for the community coming together during the pandemic.
At the City Commission meeting March 31, Commissioner Moe Freaney lauded Dunedin Cares, which operates a food pantry, for its efforts to help people.
"They have had long lines of cars. That's not going to get better. That's probably going to get worse," she said.
She said the pantry, which is at 1630 Pinehurst Ave., takes donations Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The only day food is distributed is from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
"Just kudos to all the (pantry) individuals," she said. "Basically they are really out there helping our community and it's huge need. So I just wanted to give a big shout out to them."
Commissioner Heather Gracy complimented city employees, first responders, doctors and nurses and employees at grocery stores.
"It's just the way this community — the way we are rallying to help each other; I have never seen times like this before," she said.
Commissioners also acknowledged the hard work of city employees during the stressful times.
Asked about employees having protective equipment, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said as far as she knows fire department personnel have masks and other equipment they need. She hasn't heard of any shortages.
She also said city officials are going to do their best to help business owners and residents get through the pandemic, noting the closure of businesses is widespread.
"Everybody keeps talking about downtown, but it's ... throughout the entire city," she said. "It's everywhere."
City officials will commit themselves to efforts to aid the recovery, she said. They are also working on the budget for the new fiscal year.
"That's going to be a whole different thing than it was a month ago," Bramley said.
Commissioner Jeff Gow asked people to frequent other establishments besides their favorite "watering holes" for food.
"Also make sure you try and share that love," he said. "Maybe try a restaurant you haven't tried before. It's not just the downtown that's having a problem; it's the entire community that's having a problem."
Commissioner Deborah Kynes encouraged residents to "be safe, be kind, be compassionate, be giving of whatever you can give ... a kind thought or a kind word."
She complimented the "amazing chalk art" that was recently created on sidewalks along Edgewater Linear Park.
"I just want to say that the world as we knew it has changed, but I have been so interested in is these wonderful acts of kindness," Kynes said.
She noted that artists left messages such as "we have hope, we have beauty; we are all in this together."
She also said city officials "are here for you, and we care and we are all in this together."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said that a local business owner who has short-term rentals called her and said that any nurse or doctor who didn't want to go home because of fear of the virus's impact and wanted to go someplace and have some respite for free could stay at one of his places, which are close to Mease Dunedin Hospital.
"I thought that was a really cool," she said.
She also said that the city is continuing with its capital improvement projects, which are helping to fuel the economy.
"It's giving people jobs," she said. "I thought that was important to put out there."
She also complimented Bramley.
"You've only been here two and half years and you have had three states of emergency," Bujalski said.
She said Bramley was "a calm person" who tends to have a calming effect on others.
"I certainly appreciate that," Bujalski said.
"Thank you mayor, and I have a great team," Bramley said.