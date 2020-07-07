Florida Department of Health reported another 273 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the count to 9,032. In addition, seven more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 206.
So far this week, 499 cases have been reported and eight deaths.
For the week of June 29-July 5, DOH has reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, from June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 213,794 with 3,841 deaths on Tuesday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,948,397 with 130,430 deaths. Globally, more than 11.66 million cases have been reported with 539,058 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 8,955 residents and 77 non-residents. More cases were in females, 4,763 (53%), to 4,130 in males. Gender was unknown for 62. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 39. Eighteen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 7 that 815 have been hospitalized, which included 798 residents (34 more than Monday) and 17 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 19% adult bed capacity (553 of 2,965) as of Tuesday morning, compared to 18% (533 of 2,924) on Monday and 19.5% adult bed capacity (570 of 2,917) on Sunday.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 14.6% (43 of 292), compared to 14.38% (45 of 313) on Monday, and 12.79% (39 of 305 beds) on Sunday.
Four hospitals were reporting zero capacity in ICU beds, including AdventHealth North Pinellas, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg Hospital and Mease Countryside.
Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg had 16 ICU beds, Mease Dunedin had one, St. Anthony’s had six, Morton Plant had 11, Largo Medical had vie and Kindred Hospital had four.
Five hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Monday, including Mease Dunedin, AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, Morton Plant, St. Petersburg General Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported July 7 that 107,960 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 6 with an average rate of positive results at 8.3% compared to 8.2% on July 5, 8.2% on July 4, 7.9% on July 3, 7.7% positive on July 2, 7.4% on July 1, 7.2% on June 30, 6.8% on June 29, 6.7% on June 28, 6.5% on June 27. Forty-nine results were inconclusive and pending for 44.
According to the county specific report 12.3% of 2,058 tests of July 6 were positive, 11.5% of 1,743 tests on July 5, 13% of 2,843 tests on July 4, 12.6% of 2,999 tests on July 3, 12.4% of 3,202 on July 2, 11.7% of 2,702 on July 1, 16% of 2,013 tests on June 30, 12.1% of 1,670 tests on June 29, 10.7% of 2,097 tests on June 28, 10.2% of 2,576 tests on June 27.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 8,953 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 4,132 cases (46%), 1,568 are Clearwater residents, 880 from Largo, 463 from Seminole, 455 from Palm Harbor, 439 from Pinellas Park, 232 from Tarpon Springs, 214 from Dunedin, 133 from Oldsmar, 118 from Safety Harbor, 65 from Clearwater Beach, 49 from Gulfport, 38 from Kenneth City, 28 from South Pasadena, 26 from Indian Rocks Beach, 16 from Madeira Beach, 11 from Belleair Beach, 10 from Crystal Beach, eight from Belleair, six from North Redington Beach, five each from St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island, four from Tierra Verde, three from Belleair Bluffs, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 38 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
At least one case has been reported at 113 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 5 with 742 cases in residents and 447 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
Ninety-nine cases were reported by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 98 Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, 79 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 64 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 61 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 40 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 40 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center, 34 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 32 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 29 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 27 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 25 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 24 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 21 by Westminster Suncoast nursing home in St. Petersburg, 19 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 16 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 15 by Grand Villa of Largo, 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin, 14 by Egret Cove Center of St. Petersburg and 14 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported that seven more residents had died due to the coronavirus in Pinellas on Tuesday, including two women, ages 96 and 58, and five men, ages 98, 81, 78, 76 and 64. The death toll is up 206.
At least 154 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 4, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 21 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; four by Walton Place; three by Jacaranda Manor; and three by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
In addition, two were reported by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, two by The Inn at Freedom Square, two by Grand Villa of Largo and two by Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Boca Ciega Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, North Rehabilitation Center, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center.
DOH reported July 6 that a 91-year-old man had died, and 14 deaths were reported on July 5, including five women ages 91, 85, 73, 71 and 69, and nine men, with two age 90, two age 83, plus a 91-year-old, 89-year-old, 76-year-old, 73-year-old and a 54-year-old.
The District Six Medical Examiner released 19 death investigation reports on July 5, including two women ages 91 and 73, who died July 2 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, and two men from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center: a 95-year-old who died June 26 and a 73-year-old who died July 2.
Other reports included a 54-year-old man who died July 1 from Gulf Shore Care Center, a 65-year-old man who died June 19 from The Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphin View, a 91-year-old man who died July 2 from Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, a 97-year-old woman who died July 3 from Seasons of Belleair, a 90-year-old man who died July 3 from Menorah Manor in St. Petersburg, a 71-year-old woman who died July 3 from Boca Ciega Nursing Home and an 86-year-old man died July 3 from Sunset Point.
Three more were residents of long-term care facilities, including a 90-year-old man who died July 4 from Regal Palms in Largo, a 58-year-old woman who died July 4 from Jacaranda Manor and a 96-year-old woman died July 2 from Walton Place. According to the investigator’s notes, the woman tested negative when she was first transferred to the hospital for respiratory issues, but then tested positive when the hospital was getting ready to return her to the assisted living facility.
Reports also included a 61-year-old man who died June 28 at Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He got tested because his wife had COVID-19 and went to the hospital when he began to develop symptoms. Four others were deaths of people who had been living at home when they went to the hospital: a 69-year-old woman who died July 3, and three men, ages 89, 83 and 91, who died July 4.
DOH reported on July 4 that an 80-year-old woman had died. DOH confirmed three deaths on July 3, including a 61-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.
DOH reported eight deaths in Pinellas on July 2: an 83-year-old man, 54-year-old man, 85-year-old man, 89-year-old woman, 101-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 88-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman.
DOH reported six deaths on July 1: an 88-year-old man, 97-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 90-year-old man, 83-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.
The medical examiner released 10 death investigation reports on July 1, including two women from Grand Villa of Largo: an 83-year-old who died June 30 and a 101-year-old who died July 1.
In addition, a 77-year-old woman died June 29 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, an 88-year-old man died June 29 from Westminster Suncoast, a 97-year-old woman died June 30 from Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 90-year-old man who died June 30 from Carrington Place of St. Pete, an 85-year-old man who died June 27 from Abbey Rehabilitation & Nursing Center of St. Petersburg and a 79-year-old woman who died June 30 from North Rehabilitation Center.
Two more died at the hospital after being admitted from home, including an 89-year-old woman who died on June 29 and a 76-year-old man who died June 28.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only seven deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 4.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 7 to extend the local state of emergency through July 17. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida case count tops 213,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 210,594 on Tuesday. Another 3,200 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 213,794 — 3,841 more than the number reported on Monday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 3,841, which is 63 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 102 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 16,425 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 380 more than DOH reported on Monday. No information was provided for non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,271,267 had been tested statewide as of July 6 with an average rate of 9.4% coming back as positive, up from 9.2% on July 5, 9% on July 4, 8.8% on July 3, 8.6% on July 2, 8.3% on July 1, 8% on June 30, 7.8% on June 29, 7.6% on June 28 and 7.5% on June 27.
As of July 6, 2,073 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,604.
Looking at daily results, 19.3% of tests on July 6 were positive, 17.25% of 36,930 tests on July 5, 17.03% of 58,080 tests on July 4, 15.84% of 71,608 tests on July 3, 17.17% of 55,574 tests on July 2, 16.78% of 57,271 tests on July 1, 16.7% of 37,875 on June 30 and 16.95% of 36,159 on June 29.
Of the 200,011 cases, 2,642 were travel-related, 60,645 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,575 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 118,259 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced June 3 that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can operate at 50% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The governor is advising the public to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor allowed other personal services to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Florida stops liquor sales at bars not licensed to sell food
All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises who derive more than 50% of gross revenue from those sales had to suspend sales on Friday, June 26, due to an order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued that same day.
Vendors may still sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off premises.
However, DBPR amended its order on July 1 to allow alcohol sales at bars that are also licensed to sell food, as long as they comply with guidelines in phase two of the state’s recovery plan for restaurants.
Bars and restaurants may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity as long as they provide service to only to seated customers. Social distancing of 6 feet also is required.
In DBPR’s order, it said some of the cases involving younger people “are suspected to come from visits to bars, pubs or nightclubs who have disregarded the restrictions” in phase two of the state’s recovery plan.
“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises is suspected through the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” the order said.
National cases exceed 2.9 million with 130,430 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,948,397 with 130,430 deaths compared to 2,889,303 with 129,948 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 11,662,574 with 539,058 deaths compared to 11,477,723 with 534,938 deaths on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.