Pinellas’ death toll up to five; 116 cases of coronavirus reported as of Sunday night

Another Pinellas County resident has died due to the coronavirus, according to the latest information released by the Florida Department of Health at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
The county’s death toll now stands at five. DOH Pinellas reported Saturday morning that three county residents had died due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to four.
Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. No additional information was readily available.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
Pinellas County had 116 cases of coronavirus, according to the report released Sunday night. That’s five more than the number reported on Saturday.
According to the latest report, 104 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 12 are non-residents. Thirty-six were hospitalized. Seventy cases were men and 46 were women. Ages range from 15-83. The average age is 52.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 101 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday morning. Twenty-four are Clearwater residents, 22 are from St. Petersburg, 21 from Largo, eight from Seminole, six from Tarpon Springs, three each from Dunedin, Gulfport and Palm Harbor, two each from Pinellas Park, Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater Beach, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 2,217 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Sunday night with 2,046 testing negative. One test was inconclusive and results were pending for 55.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State numbers continue to rise
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 4,768 Sunday night compared to 3,877 reported last night. Another 182 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 4,950, up from 4,038 reported on Saturday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 60, which is four more than reported last night. DOH reports that 633 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 4,950 cases, 583 are travel-related, 718 had contact with a confirmed case, 370 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 3,097 are under investigation. DOH reported that 50,528 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 44,048 had tested negative.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered the vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 139,675 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 2,436 deaths compared to 121,117 cases and 2,010 deaths reported on Saturday night. The number of global cases was up to 718,685 cases and 33,881 deaths compared to 621,636 cases and 28,658 deaths reported on Saturday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.