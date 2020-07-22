As coronavirus cases surge the need for convalescent plasma is reaching extraordinary levels.
“OneBlood is experiencing more than a 500% increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for OneBlood. “We are urging people who have recovered from the coronavirus to step forward and donate their plasma, they are urgently needed.”
The surge in the number of people being diagnosed with coronavirus, coupled with the fact that hospitals are providing convalescent plasma earlier in treatment is driving demand for convalescent plasma to new heights,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of hospitals requesting plasma. More than a thousand units of convalescent plasma are being transfused each day throughout the nation. We’re very concerned that convalescent plasma is going to become in short supply if we don't have more people come out and donate.”
Hospitals echoing the FDA’s call to action for more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.
“The need for convalescent plasma and the number of sick patients that are coming in on a daily basis is staggering. We absolutely need people who have recovered from the virus to contact OneBlood and donate as soon as possible,” said Dr. Candice Sareli, chief medical research officer at Memorial Healthcare System in Miami.
“We've seen a shift of utilizing convalescent plasma in patients that are outside of the intensive care unit. We are using convalescent plasma 50% more now than we were before,” said Eduardo Oliveira, M.D., executive medical director of critical care at AdventHealth in Orlando.
“We’re trying to give convalescent plasma to more patients earlier in their treatment to prevent progression of the disease. With more readily available convalescent plasma, we believe we will have less deaths from COVID-19 and better outcomes,” said Samer Fahmy, M.D., chief medical officer at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida.
People who have recovered from the coronavirus have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. By transfusing plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 into a patient still fighting the virus, it can boost their immune system and potentially help them recover.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was the first person in Florida to donate convalescent plasma and recently returned to OneBlood to donate his plasma a second time. He’s urging others who have recovered from COVID-19 to make donating their plasma a habit.
“I think it's important for everybody who has defeated COVID-19 to help others still fighting the virus to donate their plasma,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “We all have a moral obligation to give back to our community. I encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to contact OneBlood and donate your plasma and return each time you are eligible. You will be doing a tremendous service to the community and helping save lives.”
“Convalescent plasma is needed now more than ever,” added Forbes. “OneBlood is collecting convalescent plasma seven days a week throughout our service area. But it’s a revolving door, as quickly as donations come in they are being processed, tested, and rushed to hospitals. People’s lives are on the line and time is of the essence.”
Plasma can be donated every 28 days. People who have recovered from the coronavirus are urged to visit www.oneblood.org to see if they meet the eligibility requirements to be a convalescent plasma donor. Appointments are required.
In addition to meeting all FDA donor eligibility to be a blood donor, COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors must have complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation and provide one of the following:
• Provide prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test or a letter from a hospital confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis
• Provide a positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
OneBlood is also testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Donors will be able to see their results approximately two to five days after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org. Donors who test positive for the antibody will be eligible to become COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors.
OneBlood is a not-for-profit blood center responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about OneBlood, visit www.oneblood.org.
Area McDonald’s to raise funds for local RMHC
Central Florida area McDonald’s restaurants are raising money through the drive-thru for local Ronald McDonald House Charities and families in need.
The restaurants have entered a friendly competition, now through Aug. 16. As a result of the pandemic, the local RMHC Chapter is down thousands of dollars in funding and donations. In an effort to help close the gap, local McDonald’s restaurants are increasing awareness of the Round-Up for RMHC program through drive-thru orders. Each time someone orders through the drive-thru, they can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 for RMHC. Local McDonald’s restaurants are engaging in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for RMHC and encouraging more visitors in the drive-thru during peak hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pandemic has forced many RMHC houses to close their doors to new patients, their families and many volunteers. Additionally, planned fundraisers had to be cancelled and increased costs for meals, previously donated by volunteers, have created operational budgets to skyrocket.
“McDonald’s customers have always been critical in raising funds for families staying at local Ronald McDonald Houses while their children receive life-saving medical treatment,” said Lisa Suprenand, the executive director for the RMHC Tampa Bay chapter. “The pandemic hasn’t slowed childhood illness, it has made it more complex."
RMHC chapters offer vital resources and support to children and their families receiving care at nearby hospitals. The houses are now taking in a limited amount of new families after conducting a rigorous process of rethinking spaces and implementing infection control measures.
“A simple act of kindness, such as dropping your change in the donation box or rounding up your bill at McDonald’s, makes a huge difference," said Lou Ann DeVoogd, executive director of the RMHC Orlando Chapter. "We appreciate the customers' continued support, as we help care for families struggling to remain close to their ill child while navigating this pandemic.”
Spine surgeon joins Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida
CLEARWATER — Dr. J. Byron Davidson, board certified orthopedic spine surgeon, and his team of two physician assistants, have officially joined Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida.
Davidson has been a trusted physician in the Tampa Bay community since 2002 and specializes in evaluating and treating conditions of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. Although he prefers surgery as a last resort, Davidson focuses on minimally invasive techniques when treating his patients. His top priority is to give his patients with degenerative conditions, fractures, deformity or tumors of the spine to the best quality of life possible.
Davidson completed his medical degree at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth before completing his internship and orthopedic residency at Ohio University. He later completed a reconstructive spine fellowship at the Florida Spine Institute.
Davidson and his team will be seeing patients at all four OAWF locations, in Countryside, Clearwater, Bardmoor and Trinity. Call 727-461-6026.
AUC medical students provide support to front line health care workers
When a group of medical students at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine felt called to help their fellow health care heroes battling the pandemic, they created AUC COVID Volunteers, an organization committed to providing resources and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among a variety of ways this organization is giving back to those on the frontlines, they have provided meals and PPE to health care professionals in facilities across the United States and Canada. Several facilities in the Tampa Bay area were recipients of their generosity, including TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. The effort is fueled by donations from a variety of fundraising events.
Elizabeth Imperial, an AUC COVID Volunteers representative, noted that she and her classmates wanted to make a difference even though they weren’t working directly on the front lines.
“At first I felt a sense of helplessness and emotionally overwhelmed,” said Imperial. “But it is also so good to personally know the people who are out there helping and know that I can do something to support them. I now see that advocacy is an important role, advocacy for the patients, the nurses, the doctors, and the whole hospital team. It is remarkable how we can help support the caretakers and, in that way, we are helping the elderly and the sick who are suffering so much in this pandemic.”
AUC COVID Volunteers have also partnered with MedSupplyDrive to implement a virtual 5K fundraiser for their donation efforts. The group also organizes and promotes blood drives to assist with the shortage of donated blood during the pandemic. For information, visit auccovidvolunteers.org.
