County extends deadline for Pinellas CARES funding to June 30

CLEARWATER — Individuals, families and small businesses now have until June 30 to apply for help through Pinellas CARES programs designed to assist those adversely affected by COVID-19.
Commissioners agreed to extend the deadline during a May 28 work session. The previous deadline was June 1.
The decision came after Commissioner Ken Welch brought up the subject of evictions. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ moratorium on evictions expires June 2. Welch said 190 in Pinellas are “ready to go” as soon as that happens.
Welch wanted the commission to consider sending a letter to the governor asking him to extend the moratorium, which the commission agreed to do.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the only way to stop the process was an extension of the moratorium or a decision by a judge. He explained that once a judge issues a writ of possession to evict, he has to serve it. He said some judges have stayed eviction writs and others have not.
The issue is balancing owner’s rights with those being evicted, Gualtieri said, adding that he had no discretion in the matter.
He pointed out that filing an eviction with the clerk of the court’s office didn’t immediately transfer the writ of possession. He said there were procedures to follow, which in some cases could take months. He also told the commission that not all eviction notices were for failure to pay. He said some were for “bad tenants.”
In addition, the pending evictions could have been filed for six months or more and would have nothing to do with COVID-19, he said.
After listening to the sheriff’s explanation, Welch said the better solution for people unable to pay their rent or mortgage was to take advantage of Pinellas CARES money.
Pinellas CARES programs can help
The county received $170 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money was used to create two programs — one for individuals and families, and one for small businesses.
The program for individuals and families provides up to $4,000 in one-time assistance to those who have lost their jobs or had a significant loss in income due to the pandemic. Money is available to pay overdue rent, mortgage and utility bills, which will be paid directly to landlords, mortgage holders or utility companies.
County administrator Barry Burton said the program for individuals and families had not been used as much as expected. He said staff was continuing to try to get the word out about it. Staff also is continuing to work on recommendations for a phase two, using any leftover money.
Meanwhile, Burton saw no reason not to extend the deadline for phase one.
Commissioner Karen Seel said some people may not have applied for help due to the moratorium on evictions and some utility companies, such as Duke Energy and county Utilities, had suspended service shutoffs.
But if the moratorium on evictions is lifted and utility companies reverse their policies on suspending service, she is concerned that people will suddenly find themselves in need of money. She made the motion to extend the deadline.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said he expected to have more information about a phase two program by now.
Burton said staff was working recommendations. He said it could include expanding the program in such a way that those that had received money during phase one could receive additional money.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard suggested that the county not end phase one when phase two starts. She agrees with Eggers that the commission needs information about phase two sooner than later. Commissioners believe one reason people aren’t applying for help is confusion over the income guidelines that require income levels be at 200% or less of the federal poverty guidelines. However, the requirement is for income people have coming in now, not what they reported on their last income tax return.
For example, if a person is unemployed and receiving no assistance, their income level would be zero and they would qualify, regardless of how much money they made prior to losing a job due to COVID-19. The same goes for those who have experienced a reduction in income. People in need who are unsure, should apply or call 211 for more information.
Another problem is the need for documentation, which is required by the federal government. Burton said staff was doing all it could to help people submit the documents needed, including calling them. Gerard recommended that documentation requirements be pared down to only the bare necessities to comply with the federal rules.
The third issue may be the requirement to have less than $4,000 in cash, or a checking or savings account. Burton said that was something that could possibly be changed in a phase 2.
For more information on how to get help, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/pinellascaresindividual/.
To apply, text COVIDCARES to 898211
Business grants
The small business grant program provides up to $5,000 to cover expenses, including employee wages, vendor bills and mortgage or rent costs. The money cannot be used to recover revenue losses.
Businesses must be located in Pinellas with one-25 full-time employees or an equivalent number of part-time employees, including the owner.
Nonessential businesses forced to shut down due to the state or local safer-at-home orders are eligible.
Larger businesses, nonprofits and home-based businesses are not eligible.
The one-time assistance cannot be used to cover COVID-19 related costs paid for by insurance or another federal program.
Complete information and an online application are available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/pinellascaresbusiness/.
Commissioners seemed frustrated by the amount of time it was taking from when an application was submitted and when a small business got a check.
Clerk of the Court Ken Burke said as of May 27, 5,320 applications had been submitted. Of that number, 1,183 cannot be processed because the application is incomplete. Another 3,000 are in process, but some need corrections and others need to provide more information. He said the most common error centered on the tax number.
He said 780 have been authorized for payment with 95% being paid within five days and 99% within 10 days.
Eggers suggested including landlords that get their income from rental property in a phase 2 for small businesses. He said they were likely getting behind on their mortgages too. He pointed out that June was coming, meaning renters would be missing another month of payments.
He talked about the “downstream effect.”
“Landlords have bills too,” he said. “I assume there are a lot of people out there that need some help.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.