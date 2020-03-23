The coronavirus pandemic is creating big problems for small businesses and their employees. Statewide, bars are closed. Restaurants are restricted to delivery and take-out only. Gymnasiums and fitness centers are closed.
Pinellas County has closed its public beaches.
Many are out of work due to the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive orders and local orders intended to enforce social distancing guidelines in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
State and Federal officials are working on ways to help.
DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program March 16. The bridge loan program, managed by the Department of Economic Opportunity, will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period runs through May 8.
“As we mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, the health, safety and well-being of Floridians comes first,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I understand the harm mitigation strategies will have on small businesses throughout our state. By activating the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan, we are providing the opportunity for Florida’s small businesses to receive cash immediately to ensure they can lessen the impacts felt as a result of COVID-19.”
The short-term, interest-free loans are intended to help bridge the gap between the time the economic impact occurred and when a business secures other financial resources, including payment of insurance claims or longer-term Small Business Administration loans. Up to $50 million has been allocated for the program.
Small business owners with two to 100 employees located in Florida affected by COVID-19 can apply for short-term loans up to $50,000. These loans are interest-free for up to one year and are designed to bridge the gap to either federal SBA loans or commercially available loans. DEO will work with every borrower to ensure that repayment of the loan isn’t an overwhelming burden. To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to March 9 and demonstrate economic impacts as a result of COVID-19.
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Florida small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19. Small businesses can apply for up to $2 million in assistance to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
The application is available online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
These working capital loans are intended to assist small businesses in meeting their financial obligations through the disaster recovery period. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact.
The interest rate for businesses is 3.75% with loan terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 18.
Local businesses also are asked to take the Business Damage Assessment Survey, which allows DEO to evaluate the affect COVID-19 is having on the local economy. The survey is available at FloridaDisaster.biz.
For information or to request assistance in Pinellas, visit Pinellas County Economic Development’s website, PCED.org.
PCED’s offices are closed. Businesses in need of assistance can call 727-464-7332 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reemployment
As more businesses close their doors, county residents are wondering how they’re going to pay their bills. DEO says anyone who has been negatively affected by COVID-19 could be eligible to received reemployment assistance.
Floridians can file a claim at www.floridajobs.org. Look for the Reemployment Assistance heading on the front page and then click on CONNECT to get started. For additional assistance, call 1-800-681-8102.
Individuals who may be eligible for Reemployment Assistance may include:
• People quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency.
• People laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19.
• People caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Individuals who are still receiving wages through paid leave are not eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the DEO to temporarily waive job search requirements for reemployment. DEO also is waiving penalties to employers.
