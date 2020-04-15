LARGO — City of Largo leaders will hold a virtual community conversation Wednesday, April 15, from 4 to 5 p.m., to provide residents with a situational update on the coronavirus pandemic and answer questions.
Tampa Bay Newspapers caught up with one of those leaders — by phone, of course — to discuss the city’s response and challenges it has faced in the past month. Here’s an abbreviated version of our April 10 conversation with City Manager Henry Schubert.
Have any employees been infected and have you had to make any cutbacks in personnel?
“We have had one person that we’re aware of that was infected. When they were tested and found out they were infected, they had already been out of the workplace for about four weeks,” he said. “So there wasn’t any danger to the other employees.”
Schubert said the individual didn’t work in a department that dealt with the public and is OK.
“We’ve had several people tested because of potential exposures and so far they have all come back negative,” he said.
Despite the fact that many employees are working from home and some in limited capacities, he said everyone has remained on the payroll and no layoffs have been considered.
“Hopefully we’ll be returning to some type of at least limited operations in the next few weeks and we want those people available to come back to work,” he said. “And we care about them, so we want to keep their pay going.
“I’m really proud of our employees and the efforts they’re making to continue to provide services as best as they can under these difficult circumstances.”
In what notable ways has the crisis affected city services to residents and how have you mitigated any problems?
There’s little the city can do to make up for the closures of the Largo Public Library, Central Park Performing Arts Center, and Highland and Southwest recreation complexes.
But Schubert said other necessary services, such as building permits, are still functioning well.
“We have very rapidly increased the types of permits people can apply for online and we’ve also registered a considerable number of additional contractors.”
What about the public safety departments, such as police? Are residents following the “safer-at-home” social distancing requirements and guidelines?
“For the most part, people are following the rules and the guidelines,” he said. “It’s real good to see that residents and businesses seem to be taking it seriously.”
City parks are still open, so he said police have been periodically patrolling them to make sure there aren’t groups of people congregating.
There have been a few issues, however.
“We actually had to put barriers at the skate park to keep people from using it,” he said, referring to Bayhead Action Park on Seminole Boulevard. “Our basketball courts, we removed the hoops from the backboards, because we were having some difficulties keeping people off those amenities. I think we now have that under control.”
And what about Largo Fire Rescue and EMS?
“The calls for service have actually dropped below what they would normally be,” he said.
Schubert also touted the city’s joint effort with Clearwater and Safety Harbor to form a new COVID-19 response unit, which will respond to patients that have or are suspected to have the coronavirus throughout central Pinellas County.
“That’s a great example of cooperation between three different cities,” he said. “We did that so we could reduce the amount of personal protective equipment that we would use and it also reduces the chance of cross contamination into the rest of the fire department.”
The Recreation, Parks and Arts department has been a steady source of revenue for the city. Do you have any estimate on the financial losses from the crisis?
“We haven’t done any real calculations yet. We’re certainly focused on the issue and that we will have to make some adjustments going forward,” he said, noting that there are going to be immediate losses, but they don’t know yet how quickly the economy will restart.
He said the city is in a good financial position with more reserves on hand than it’s had in the past, but staff will also closely evaluate any discretionary spending.
He added that capital projects underway are continuing, but some future ones will likely be put on hold until the financial picture clears up.