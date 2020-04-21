AdventHealth to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing at Adventure Island

TAMPA — In an effort to increase availability of COVID-19 testing in Florida, AdventHealth will offer free testing at Adventure Island, across the street from Busch Gardens at 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa, beginning Wednesday, April 22.
AdventHealth has 2,000 tests available per day to administer during the designated times to anyone who meets the criteria for testing as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order is not required for testing. Additionally, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost for those who are uninsured.
“We know testing is a critical part of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mike Schultz, president and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. “We have an opportunity to make a greater impact on this pandemic, help flatten the curve, and keep our communities safe by expanding the capacity for testing and ensuring everyone has access to testing that is convenient and affordable.”
Preregistration is preferred to help alleviate long wait times. People can go to AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com or call 866-694-5503 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for screening and registration. During the registration process, people will be asked to enter their contact information, insurance information and will be assigned a time to show up for testing. Testing will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday after that for a period of 30 days.
“We are committed to supporting the local community in any way we can during these incredibly difficult times,” said Stewart Clark, president and general manager of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “By partnering with AdventHealth, we are proud to be able to donate the use of our parking lot at Adventure Island to set up essential testing for residents. We look forward to welcoming our community and guests back to our parks as soon as is safely possible.”
To make it easy, anyone who receives an appointment time will simply drive to the test site, then remain in their vehicle for the test, which only requires that they cough and spit into a cup. First responders and health care workers who show proper workplace identification will have a designated lane at the test site to shorten wait times for those groups. Test results are available in approximately 2-3 days and will be delivered through the AdventHealth app, AdventHealth website and additionally, anyone who is tested will receive a call from an AdventHealth physician or nurse practitioner with their results and any next steps in care, if necessary. Complete instructions on receiving results will be provided at the testing location.
“We want to make it easy for people to get screened, understand the results and either self-isolate based on the diagnosis or start the next steps to receive medical care,” said Dr. Rainer Chan, chief medical officer of AdventHealth Medical Group.
AdventHealth is evaluating additional locations in other communities and hopes to further expand testing locations.
The implementation of community site testing, specialized testing devices and rapid testing allows AdventHealth to alleviate the testing burden from public agencies, while also providing patients and physicians expanded access to the test.