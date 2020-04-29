Gov. DeSantis relaxes stay-at-home orders for most of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that some of the restrictions included in the current statewide safer-at-home order will be lessened, starting Monday, May 4.
“Today, Florida will take a step, a small, deliberate and methodical step toward a more hopeful future,” he said.
DeSantis said the path forward would be “safe, smart and step-by-step” with a journey that includes three phases. The governor outlined changes in phase one, which includes the following.
First, retail businesses will be allowed to open their doors with operations at 25% capacity. Restaurants will be allowed to serve at outside seating areas with tables spaced 6 feet apart and can open their dining rooms at 25% capacity, as long as social distancing is maintained.
DeSantis said social distancing, keeping groups to 10 or less, spread 6 feet apart, will continue to be one of the key tools for continuing the fight against COVID-19.
Bars and gyms will remain closed, as well as businesses that offer personal services, such as hair salons and others that have face-to-face contact.
Hospitals will be able to start doing elective surgeries.
Large venues will remain closed, such as movie theaters and sports stadiums. Schools will continue with long-distance learning.
Visitation is still prohibited at long-term care facilities, although DeSantis said if a test could be developed to ensure visitors were free of COVID-19, he would reconsider that decision.
Essential businesses can remain open the same as they are now.
The state will continue to work to prevent the novel coronavirus coming in from other areas, such as New York and international destinations.
Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties will continue under the original order without any modifications.
DeSantis enacted his safer-at-home order on April 3 that prevented Floridians from traveling outside their home for any reason other than for essential services or activities. The governor said the same rules apply with the new exceptions.
Pinellas County commissioners will meet to talk about how the governor’s modified order will affect the local safer-at-home order and state of emergency on Friday, May 1, 9:30 a.m.
The county’s safer-at-home requires all businesses to operate using social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Proper sanitation protocols also are required.
DeSantis said he had no time estimate for when a phase two for relaxing of restrictions might take place. He said he would look at the data each day to look for trends including the number of positive tests and hospital capacity.
He also said the focus would remain on protecting the state’s most vulnerable residents, which include people who are 65 and older with chronic medical conditions.
Testing will continue to be a priority as the percentage of positive tests will be a big factor in going to phase two, as will contact tracing. Hospital capacity and protection for health care workers also will be a big consideration.
He said public health and safety, the health care system, as well as the state’s economic recovery would be part of his future decisions. He also wants to protect civil liberties and individual rights. He talked about building public confidence and forging partnerships with local communities.
DeSantis held out hope for some level of normalcy to return by June or July in time for Major League Baseball and other summer sports.
Whatever happens will be done in a slow, data-driven manner, he said.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said.
