Florida Department of Health reported 26 more cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas Wednesday morning, bringing the count to 1,361. The death toll stands at 90.
So far this week, DOH has reported 64 new cases and eight deaths. DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 58,764 with 2,566 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,834,243 with 106,274 deaths. Globally, more than 6.4 million cases have been reported with 381,065 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 1,310 Florida residents and 51 non-residents. More cases were in females, 56%, to 44% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 57.
DOH reported that 415 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 399 residents and 16 nonresidents. About 31% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 30% available bed capacity on Wednesday with nearly 20% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
As of June 3, 45,945 COVID-19 tests had been done in Pinellas, 1,533 more than the day before. DOH says an average of 3% of test results were positive. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 192.
A summary report for Pinellas County released June 2 shows 2.3% of test results from June 1 were positive, 1.3% from May 31, 1.9% from May 30, 2.1% from May 29, 1.4% from May 28, 1.2% from May 27 were positive, 0.6% from May 26 and 0.8% from May 25. The numbers do not include people who have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
For online information on testing and location of sites, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
St. Petersburg is still county’s hot spot
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 1,279 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 512 cases (40%), 198 are Clearwater residents, 159 from Largo, 135 from Seminole, 74 from Palm Harbor, 60 from Pinellas Park, 36 from Tarpon Springs, 23 from Dunedin, 16 from Safety Harbor, 12 from Oldsmar, 11 from Clearwater Beach, 10 from Indian Rocks Beach, six from South Pasadena, five from Kenneth City, four each from Madeira Beach and Gulfport, three from Belleair, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
At least one case has been reported at 46 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 1. Since March, 437 cases have been reported at these facilities, or 34% of cases in the county.
DOH reported 253 cases in residents and 112 in staff at the facilities as of June. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 1 that 70 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 72 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 50 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 30 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor, 27 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 23 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 23 by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View at South Pasadena and 10 by Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg. The rest had less than 10 cases.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 death count
DOH reported June 2 that seven more county residents had died, upping the death toll to 90. No further information was available.
At least 60 of the county’s 90 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released May 29, 25 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; eight from Gulf Shore Care Center; five from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; three from Patrick Manor; three from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; and two from the Inn at Freedom Square. In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor and Palm Garden in Clearwater. Note: Palm Garden in Clearwater says it has not had any deaths.
DOH reported June 2 the deaths of an 85-year-old woman, a 74-year-old old woman, an 80-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and an 84-year-old man.
District Six Medical Examiner’s office released five death investigation reports on June 2, including two residents of Gulf Shore Care Center: an 80-year-old man who died May 30 and an 84-year-old man who died June 1.
The medical examiner’s office also confirmed the death of an 85-year-old man who died May 31 from The Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, and an 85-year-old woman who died May 31 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The fifth death was a 67-year-old man who had lived at home.
DOH confirmed the death of a 67-year-old man on June 1. The medical examiner’s office released three death investigation reports on June 1, including a 68-year-old man who died May 28, a 74-year-old man who died May 29 from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View and a 75-year-old woman who died May 30 from Gulf Shore Care Center.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County Commission voted June 2 to extend the local state of emergency through June 12. Commissioners have lifted local restrictions at beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds; however, statewide orders remain in effect, which include social distancing, capacity and sanitation requirements. Commissioners urge the public to wear cloth masks when in large groups, such as the recent protests, or in enclosed public spaces.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases surpass 58,500 with 2,566 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 57,293 on Wednesday. Another 1,471 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 58,764— 1,317 more than the number reported on Tuesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 2,566, which is 36 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 10,525 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of June 3, 1,081,825 people had been tested statewide. DOH says 5.4% of results have been positive. As of June 2, 919 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,206.
Of the 58,764 cases, 2,141 were travel-related, 27,090 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,055 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 19,015 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a May 15 press conference that phase one of his recovery plan was complete. Social distancing is still required. Persons ages 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions are advised to stay home as much as possible as that population is most vulnerable and at risk from COVID-19.
Pinellas County announced May 18 that all businesses could reopen with restrictions, except bar, pubs and nightclubs. Permission has been granted to open the county’s short-term vacation rentals.
DeSantis announced May 22 that organized youth activities can resume, including summer camps and athletics.
National cases top 1.8 million with 106,274 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,834,243 with 106,274 deaths compared to 1,812,125 with 105,147 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 6,425,284 with 381,065 deaths compared to 6,306,746 with 376,210 deaths on Tuesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All information is subject to change.