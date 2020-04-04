Pinellas’ coronavirus cases increase by 24 in 24 hours to total 342

Pinellas County’s coronavirus cases have increased by another 14, according to the report released Saturday night by Florida Department of Health. Cases now total 342 — that’s 10 more than the number reported this morning and 24 more than last night.
Statewide, the number of cases has increased to 11,545, which is 434 more than the number reported this morning and 1,277 more than the number reported Friday night.
The county’s death toll remained at seven. Statewide, deaths are up to 195.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 314, and 28 are non-Florida residents. The majority are men, 184, and 158 are women. Ages range from 6-95. Sixty people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 297 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hotspots. Eighty-five of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 65 are from Clearwater, 51 from Largo, 18 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 14 from Tarpon Springs, 10 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three each from Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach and South Pasadena.
DOH reported Saturday night that 5,760 people had been tested in Pinellas with 5,332 testing negative. Eleven tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 76. About 6% of tests are positive.
No new deaths were reported. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The five other deaths were not travel-related and included an 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities, which are currently under investigation. Both individuals have been removed from those facilities.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases increase to 11,545
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 11,172 Saturday night compared to 10,760 reported that morning. Another 372 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 11,545 up from 11,111 reported on Saturday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 195, which is four more than the number reported Friday morning. DOH reports that 1,470 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 11,545 cases, 1,065 are travel-related, 1,882 had contact with a confirmed case, 695 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 7,531 are under investigation.
DOH reported Saturday night that 107,313 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 94,401 had tested negative. About 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, cases of coronavirus in the United States Saturday night were up to 305,820 with 8,291 deaths compared to 278,568 cases with 7,163 deaths reported on Saturday morning. The number of global cases was up to 1,192,028 cases with 64,316 deaths compared to 1,141,190 cases and 60,960 deaths Saturday morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.