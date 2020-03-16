CLEARWATER — Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater remained quiet on March 16, its emergency room uncrowded and hospital workers going about their work, many without wearing masks.
Largo Medical Center, too, was operating at normal levels.
However, officials from both hospitals urged residents not to come to their emergency rooms for testing for the COVID-19 virus and to check with the hospitals’ websites for directions for emergency coronavirus care.
“Testing currently is not available to the public on-demand,” states the website of BayCare, with which Morton Plant is allied. “However, government officials hope to make coronavirus testing available to the general public. BayCare is planning ahead to be part of the solution when that happens.”
Though Morton Plant was quiet, BayCare and other hospitals began disallowing patient visits to children younger than 18 and began screening visitors for fevers and other coronavirus symptoms on March 13. “Those who are deemed a risk will be restricted from entering the facility and may be referred to an Emergency Department,” the policy states. At Morton Plant, a sign cautioned visitors to wait to be screened before entering.
Those screened include patients and visitors who meet certain risk factors for coronavirus including travel to endemic areas, if they’ve had close contact with a person who has or had coronavirus, or if they have a fever and cough or lower respiratory symptoms.
The hospitals, however, are not publicly disclosing their long-term coronavirus planning as it is an evolving situation.
Officials at Largo Medical Center said the facility is also screening emergency room patients and visitors for coronavirus symptoms, which is not the same as testing. The hospital recommends the public read its special coronavirus updates on its website at largomedical.com for information from hospital officials and the CDC.
“What we are doing to keep our patients, visitors and caregivers safe (is) screening visitors for illness upon entry,” Largo Medical Center officials said. “Additionally, we are screening to determine if they meet certain risk factors for coronavirus.”
Contact primary care physician first
Morton Plant urges patients who think they have a fever or another symptom to contact their doctor first.
“What people read on the website is changed as soon as we get new information,” said Lisa Razler, spokeswoman for Morton Plant.
As such, BayCare recommends residents consider its telehealth service, which lets patients speak to a primary care physician over a laptop, iPad, or other device.
Called BayCareAnywhere, the system is a live-streaming appointment with a doctor. In other words, the patient and the doctor can talk over the Internet 24/7 through the non-emergency telemedicine service.
“It’s for individuals who want to avoid going into an urgent care or primary care clinic to see a doctor,” Razler said. The service uses secure, interactive video and audio from home.
Morton Plant also had this on its website:
“The Florida Department of Health encourages people who have lower-respiratory symptoms, and who believe they were exposed to the coronavirus through travel or contact with someone who traveled, to contact the health department at (866) 779-6121 or COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
“People who decide to seek medical care are asked to first call their primary care doctor or the facility so they can receive instructions and preparations can be made for their arrival,” the Morton Plant website states.
CDC: Coronavirus testing is complex
Testing for the virus is still weeks away for hospitals, however. In spite of the administration’s prediction that half a million tests would be available the week of March 16, that number falls far short of what the nation needs, health care officials warn.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the novel coronavirus test is more complex than a flu or pregnancy test; available coronavirus kits are designed for research labs, not doctor’s offices and not for common labs like Quest Diagnostics. The kits rely on nasal swabs, not drawn blood for diagnosis.
Meanwhile, hospital administrators and physicians are putting together emergency plans for an expected patient onslaught in the next few weeks. They can increase staffing where they can or stagger the schedule of nurses and other medical workers to protect a portion of their workforce to step in later.
Hospitals nationwide prepare
Regardless, the president of the nation’s top emergency room physicians group says some hospitals are setting up large triage tents, asking doctors to come out of retirement, and postponing non-essential surgery in expectation of coronavirus patients.
Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, was quoted by the Associated Press: “This is going to be a fairly tremendous strain on our health system.”
Ill people on stretchers in emergency room hallways, waiting lines for hospital beds, and sharing rooms with other infected patients could become possible. Even rationing medical care, such which patients can be on ventilators, is possible.