Pinellas County’s COVID-19 cases count climbed to nearly 57,000 with Florida Department of Health reporting 371 more on Jan. 23 to bring the total to 56,935. Four more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,224.
Since Jan. 18, 2,406 new cases and 40 deaths have been reported.
From Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths were reported. The week prior, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 25,077,155 with 418,494 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3 p.m. Jan. 24 in the United States, cases totaled 25,077,155 with 418,494 deaths compared to 24,950,008 with 416,745 deaths as of 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Globally, 99 million cases and 2.125 million deaths were reported comparted to nearly 98.56 million cases and 2.116 million deaths on Saturday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 55,528 residents and 1,407 non-residents. More cases were in females, 29,724 (54%), to 25,738 in males. Gender was unknown in 66. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,695 residents and 42 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (729 of 3,173) on Sunday with 23% capacity (79 of 337) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 5:35 p.m. Jan. 23, 335 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 78 in ICU and 28 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.10% of 6,507 test results on Jan. 23 were positive, 4.67% of 6,508 results on Jan. 22, 12.22% of 4,811 on Jan. 21, 6.09% of 5,595 on Jan. 20, 7.80% of 3,690 on Jan. 19, 9.20% of 3,947 on Jan. 18, 6.97% of 4,322 on Jan. 17, 6.31% of 4,397 on Jan. 16, 6.53% of 6,167 on Jan. 15, 8.80% of 7,017 on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24 and 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 5,993 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Jan. 24. St. Petersburg has the most with 20,685 cases, 10,975 are Clearwater residents, 6,105 from Largo, 3,796 from Palm Harbor, 2,985 from Seminole, 2,745 from Pinellas Park, 2,017 from Tarpon Springs, 1,765 from Dunedin, 1,083 from Oldsmar, 842 from Safety Harbor, 467 from Clearwater Beach, 427 from Gulfport, 256 from Indian Rocks Beach, 252 from South Pasadena, 243 from Kenneth City, 216 from Belleair, 155 from Madeira Beach, 84 from Belleair Beach, 83 from Tierra Verde, 70 from Crystal Beach, 61 from St. Pete Beach, 48 from North Redington Beach, 44 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 22 from Lealman, 11 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, eight from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, five from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and nine as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 23, upping the death toll to 1,224. Forty deaths have been reported since Jan. 18. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Jan. 23, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 12 in the 35-44 group (1%), 34 in 45-54 (3%), 104 in 55-64 (8%), 237 in 65-74 (19%), 361 in 75-84 (29%) and 470 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 760 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 939 deaths, or 10%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 893 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 29. County commissioners will decide whether or not to continue it through Feb. 5 at a Jan. 26 commission meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases nearly 1.65 million with 25,693 deaths
DOH reported another 1,619,288 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 23 with 30,161 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,649,449 — 9,535 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 25,293. DOH also reported that 400 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 25,693, 132 more than yesterday.
Since Jan. 18, 70,168 new cases and 1,036 deaths have been reported. From Jan. 11-17, 90,695 new cases were reported statewide with 1,233 new deaths. The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 70,181 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 23. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.25% of 104,845 test results were positive on Jan. 23, 6.54% of 173,696 results on Jan. 22, 12.39% of 95,003 on Jan. 21, 8.57% of 135,160 on Jan. 20, 10.75% of 96,019 on Jan. 19, 9.06% of 96,912 on Jan. 18, 9.19% of 77,861 on Jan. 17, 9.11% of 108,046 on Jan. 16, 8.55% of 127,948 on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25 and 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 23, statewide, 1,379,502 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 155,314 had completed the two-shot series. DOH did not report how many were overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 60,573 doses have been administered including 51,043 receiving the first dose and 9,530 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have completed the two-dose series, more were females, 37,169 to 23,226 males, 40,166 were white, 2,661 were Black and 1,599 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 153,490 doses, followed by Broward with 124,719 doses and Palm Beach with 125,055. DOH also reported that 47,434 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74, followed by 75-84 and ages 85 and older. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
