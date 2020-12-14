Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count grew by 365 on Dec. 14 to bring the total to 38,118. Florida Department of Health reported that four more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 955.
So far this month, DOH has reported 4,872 cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported and from Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,134,383 with 20,266 deaths as of Dec. 14. In the United States, cases totaled 16,407,785 with 300,361 deaths. Globally, more than 72.65 million cases have been reported with over 1.61 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 37,341 residents and 777 non-residents. More cases were in females, 19,960 (53%), to 17,333 in males. Gender was unknown in 48. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fourteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,072 residents and 32 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 28% capacity in staffed adult beds (926 of 3,268) on Monday with 20% capacity (68 of 334) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Dec. 14, 219 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 54 in ICU and 20 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.28% of 4,382 test results were positive, 6.57% of 4,907 results, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 8.35% of 2,723 on Dec. 7, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Dec. 14. St. Petersburg has the most with 14,423 cases, 7,318 are Clearwater residents, 3,945 from Largo, 2,434 from Palm Harbor, 1,967 from Seminole, 1,849 from Pinellas Park, 1,324 from Tarpon Springs, 1,115 from Dunedin, 691 from Oldsmar, 536 from Safety Harbor, 315 from Clearwater Beach, 276 from Gulfport, 180 from Kenneth City, 174 from South Pasadena, 151 from Indian Rocks Beach, 117 from Belleair, 96 from Madeira Beach, 62 from Belleair Beach, 51 from Crystal Beach, 46 from Tierra Verde, 42 from St. Pete Beach, 33 from North Redington Beach, 32 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, seven from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, six from Ozona, five from Redington Shores, five from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 50 as missing.
Since March, 4,861 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 14, upping the death toll to 955. DOH reported six deaths on Dec. 13. DOH reported two deaths on Dec. 12, and one death was reported on both Dec. 11 and 10. Two were reported on Dec. 9, nine on Dec. 8 and five on Dec. 7.
Since Dec. 1, 44 deaths have been reported.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 80 in 55-64 (9%), 189 in 65-74 (20%), 291 in 75-84 (30%) and 355 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 640 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 883 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 782 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 18. The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
County officials report that over the past five weeks, new COVID-19 cases have tripled, reaching 341 on Dec. 4 and the percentage of positive tests has doubled. More than 500 new cases were reported on Dec. 11 and 10.
Burton, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, County Commission Chair Pat Gerard, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard attended a Dec. 3 press conference designed to focus attention on the need for residents to comply with an ordinance that required wearing face mask in indoor places and social distancing.
We want to stay open and we want to stay safe,” Burton said in a press release. “We want our businesses to thrive and we want to help them in doing these simple measures to keep everybody safe so we can continue to operate just as we are.”
Gualtieri reported that deputies had recently visited local businesses and found that 40% of bars and 8% of restaurants were in violation of the countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order preventing local governments from fining citizens for violating local ordinances meant to help fight COVID-19; however, the governor’s order does not protect businesses.
“Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses, so if we have to go down that path we can,” Gualtieri said. “We don’t want to. We need the businesses, again, to help us help you — to help the community.”
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.13 million with 20,266 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,115,446 on Monday. Another 18,937 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,134,383 — 8,452 more than the number reported on Dec. 13.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 20,003 deaths, which is 137 more than the number reported on Sunday. DOH also reported that 268 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,266.
DOH reports that 58,269 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 14 — 142 more than on Dec. 13. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.34% of 91,602 test results on Dec. 13 were positive, 7.89% of 103,473 results on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
National cases up to 16.4 million with 300,361 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 16,407,785 with 300,361 deaths compared to 16,184,350 with 298,465 deaths at 4 p.m. Dec. 13. The number of global cases increased to 72,650,979 with 1,618,617 deaths compared to 72,084,868 with 1,609,413 deaths on Dec. 12.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.