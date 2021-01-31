Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.