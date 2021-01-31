As of Jan. 30, Florida Department of Health has reported 2,278 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County since Jan. 25, bringing the tally to 58,013. Another 37 have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,289.
The numbers so far are an improvement from the previous week. From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths were reported, which was a decrease from Jan. 11-17, when 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported. The week prior, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,721,377 and 26,915 deaths as of Jan. 30. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the United States, cases totaled 26,147,162 with 440,843 deaths. Globally, 102.84 million cases and 2.225 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 58,013 residents and 1,462 non-residents. More cases were in females, 31,010 (54%), to 26,953 in males. Gender was unknown in 50. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,838 residents and 45 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 27% capacity in staffed adult beds (901 of 3,294) on Sunday with 20% capacity (68 of 341) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas and St. Petersburg General. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Jan. 31, 306 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 73 in ICU and 33 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 3.96% of 6,435 test results were positive on Jan. 30, 6.12% of 9,455 on Jan. 29, 10.91% of 3,763 on Jan. 28, 5.59% of 5,859 on Jan. 27, 10.30% of 2,448 on Jan. 26, 7.46% of 3,694 on Jan. 25, 8.82% of 2,720 on Jan. 24, 5.10% of 6,507 on Jan. 23 were positive, 4.67% of 6,508 results on Jan. 22, 12.22% of 4,811 on Jan. 21, 6.09% of 5,595 on Jan. 20, 7.80% of 3,690 on Jan. 19, 9.20% of 3,947 on Jan. 18, 6.97% of 4,322 on Jan. 17, 6.31% of 4,397 on Jan. 16, 6.53% of 6,167 on Jan. 15, 8.80% of 7,017 on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2 and 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,183 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on
Sunday, Jan. 31. St. Petersburg has the most with 21,587 cases, 11,432 are Clearwater residents, 6,367 from Largo, 3,972 from Palm Harbor, 3,144 from Seminole, 2,876 from Pinellas Park, 2,098 from Tarpon Springs, 1,846 from Dunedin, 1,130 from Oldsmar, 892 from Safety Harbor, 490 from Clearwater Beach, 458 from Gulfport, 265 from Indian Rocks Beach, 259 from South Pasadena, 248 from Kenneth City, 230 from Belleair, 164 from Madeira Beach, 91 from Belleair Beach, 89 from Tierra Verde, 73 from Crystal Beach, 64 from St. Pete Beach, 49 from North Redington Beach, 47 from Treasure Island, 30 from Bay Pines, 24 from Lealman, 12 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, nine from Redington Beach, eight from Ozona, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and nine as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 30, upping the death toll to 1,289. Thirty-seven deaths have been reported since Jan. 25.
Sixty-eight deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Jan. 24, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 13 in the 35-44 group (1%), 36 in 45-54 (3%), 106 in 55-64 (8%), 256 in 65-74 (19%), 379 in 75-84 (29%) and 494 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 783 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 949 deaths, or 10%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 919deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners have extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 5. County Administrator Barry Burton is expected to continue it until Feb. 12 sometime in the next few days.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases up to 1.72 million with 26,915 deaths
DOH reported another 1,689,700 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 30 with 31,677 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,721,377 — 7,788 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 26,479. DOH also reported that 436 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 26,915, 120 more than yesterday.
From Jan. 25-30, 63,208 new cases and 1,066 deaths have been reported. From Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths were reported. From Jan. 11-17, 90,695 new cases and 1,233 were reported.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 72,294 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 30. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 5.54% of 131,210 test results on Jan. 30 were positive, 6.62% of 207,418 results on Jan. 29, 14.47% of 64,096 on Jan. 28, 7.71% of 135,089 on Jan. 27, 10.22% of 72,364 on Jan. 26, 9.21% of 92,770 on Jan. 25, 9.56% of 81,436 on Jan. 24, 8.25% of 104,845 on Jan. 23, 6.54% of 173,696 on Jan. 22, 12.39% of 95,003 on Jan. 21, 8.57% of 135,160 on Jan. 20, 10.75% of 96,019 on Jan. 19, 9.06% of 96,912 on Jan. 18, 9.19% of 77,861 on Jan. 17, 9.11% of 108,046 on Jan. 16, 8.55% of 127,948 on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2 and 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 30, statewide, 1,364,416 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 314,528 had completed the two-shot series. DOH did not report how many were overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 75,272 doses have been administered including 59,681 receiving the first dose and 15,591 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have completed the two-dose series, more were females, 45,624 to 29,411 males, and 52,291 were white, 2,935 were Black and 2,013 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 175,271 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 157,893 and Broward with 142,422 doses. DOH also reported that 54,673 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 664,420 completing the series, followed by 75-84 and ages 85 and older. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24 with 21,469 receiving both shots.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.