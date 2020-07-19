Pinellas commissioners extend state of emergency and face mask order

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously July 16 to extend the local state of emergency through July 24. Despite some objections, the mandatory facial coverings order also remains in effect.
During the public comment period, Susan Mack of North Redington Beach asked commissioners to end the mask order. Adnan Campara of Largo announced that COVID-19 wasn’t real. He said it was a scam and sent a message to the public that they shouldn’t follow the rules.
But Amy Wright of St. Petersburg asked commissioners to continue the local state of emergency and “take all efforts to enforce it.” A couple others wanted the commission to enact a safer at home order.
Commissioner Ken Welch commented that there were people on both sides of the face mask issue.
“It seems like masks are working,” he said. “Everyone wearing one right now is not transmitting. Everyone who wears one is a win.”
He added that going back to a safer at home order would not get to the problem. He said it seemed the issues now were large gatherings and bars and restaurants that were operating like bars.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri agreed. He said overall people had been complying with the mask order. He reminded the public that some may have medical reasons for not wearing one.
“People are making good faith efforts,” he said. “We’re not getting a lot of complaints.”
He estimated that about 10 complaints a day come in about face masks. More calls are coming in about bars that are open. He said bars must have a food license to serve alcohol.
Deputies have visited a couple that shouldn’t have been open, Gualtieri said. But, after a conversation, they closed.
Commissioners were expected to extend the local state of emergency until July 31 at their July 21 meeting.
COVID-19 update
Before the vote, Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas, updated commissioners on the status of COVID-19 in the county and answered questions.
Choe said as of July 16, the county had 12,368 cases and nearly 300 deaths, pointing to a big increase in the death rate this week. The seven-day rolling case count average was 369 a day. He said the seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.7%, down from 13% last week.
He attributed the decrease to policy decisions, specifically the county’s order to wear masks in indoor places and the state’s closing of bars that don’t have a food license.
Still, Choe reported that Pinellas has widespread community spread of the novel coronavirus.
He also pointed out that the county’s hospital capacity is strained. He said while beds are available, the county is experiencing the most ever COVID-19 patients in hospitals, in ICU beds and on ventilators.
He said community spread was occurring mostly in indoor congregate settings, such as businesses, country clubs and gyms. He said through contact tracing, it had been found that households are the riskiest environments for transmission followed by the workplace. He urged the public to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Commissioner Dave Eggers asked about the effectiveness of face masks and whether any new information was out to validate their use.
“There’s an awful lot of tension and emotion (about wearing them),” he said.
Choe said health experts were learning more about the coronavirus every day.
“Studies show it (wearing face masks) is effective in reducing transmission,” he said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently updated it website with new information about facial coverings.
Wearing a mask is a way to get back to business using a new normal, he said. The objective is to slow the spread and get back to a new way of life without overwhelming the hospitals.
Lots of questions
Welch asked about the 26 deaths reported on July 14. Choe said they didn’t all happen on the same day. He said DOH works with the medical examiner’s office to validate deaths. He said death reports don’t necessarily reflect a single day. It has more to do with when they are reported.
Commissioner Charlie Justice asks about recent stories about test results. Choe said the issue appears to be that some of the smaller labs had not been reporting negative results, which might make a difference in positivity rates, but not trends in cases, deaths, hospital capacity. He said the state had reached out to those labs to correct the problem.
Commissioner Karen Seel asked Dr. Angus Jameson, the county’s emergency medical director, to give an update on emergency medical services, emergency room use and conditions in the hospitals.
“Hospitals emergency rooms are an interesting place with people scared to come in and people very ill,” Jameson said. “There are lots of COVID patients. Some are not very ill and some are deadly ill.”
He said more ventilators were in use now with hospitals having the highest number of COVID patients ever. He said some hospitals were postponing surgeries and other procedures.
“Your health care workers are exhausted,” he said. “They’re working hard to care for COVID patients. They put on their mask, gown and shield every day and to do whatever they can until they drop.”
He said emergency medical services personnel were “also pretty tired.”
“It takes a lot of extra work to put on the PPE (personal protective equipment) and go out in the heat,” he said. “They you have to convince that person who had a stroke to go to the hospital when they’re scared.”
Still, EMS is maintaining response times, although it is stressed just like the health care system, Jameson said.
Commissioner Janet Long asked about shortages of the antiviral drug remdesivir. Choe said some hospital pharmacies still had some and new supplies should be coming soon from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Long suggested that the commission “take a stand and make a request” to the federal government to make sure Pinellas County receives the supplies it needs.
“There has to be a supply somewhere we can get our hands on,” Long said. “Our citizens expect us to do something.”
Gerard said the county could make a request, if it knew where to make it.
County Administrator Barry Burton said it would depend on where the drug would come from and who was making the request. He said the county works to secure supplies of personal protective equipment upon request and could try to tap into the supply chain for remdesivir if needed.
Gerard suggested contacting the county’s legislative delegation to see if it could help.
Choe said the Florida Hospital Association sent messages out to hospitals on how to ask HHS directly for supplies. He said the state also had been working to get more of the drug. Burton said he would work with Choe about a request.
But Long said she wanted the commission to make the request “to increase urgency” about the need.
“There’s a crisis in this state and the commission is responsible to weigh in and do our part to make sure needs are met,” she said.
Eggers asked about another recent news story on nurses saying there is a shortage of personal protective equipment and hospitals saying that’s not true. He said it seems there is an issue between frontline workers and policy setters.
Nurses from Largo Medical Center, St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital sent out an email through their union on July 14 about unsafe working conditions that included a shortage in staff, inadequate personal protective equipment, improper isolation of COVID-19 patients and communication problems.
Burton said hospitals had their own supply chains and purchase their own personal protective equipment unless they have shortages. Then they contact county Emergency Management for help, which is the same with long-term care facilities.
He said the county’s role had been to help out upon request. He said staff had been working to stockpile supplies so if hospitals make a request, it can be fulfilled.
“The county is the backup for hospitals and long-term care facilities,” he said.
Jameson said he had not personally seen any shortages at the hospital where he works; however, he admitted there had been an increase in the use of personal protective equipment due to the number of COVID patients.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters asked if the problem with hospital capacity was because of a lack of beds or a lack of nurses.
Assistant County Administrator Lourdes Benedict said it was an issue with staffing, in particular nurses. She said local hospitals had made a request to the state for nurses.
Peters said she had heard that contract nurses had recently walked out during a shift because they could get more money at another hospital. Benedict confirmed that had been reported by one hospital. She also said local hospital CEOs were scheduled to come to the commission’s July 21 meeting.
Peters asked if what was happening with nurses pay would be considered price gouging and suggested writing the state attorney general.
Gerard said she would like to get more details first. Benedict said hospitals were using nurses under a state contract. Gerard said if staff could figure out if there was a need for the county to get involved, she was comfortable doing something.
Burton asked if anyone had talked to the state. Benedict said the state was aware of what had occurred.
Burton said there had been no issues with contract nurses at the testing site at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. Benedict said no issues had been reported with nurses being used at the testing site in Tropicana Field.
Eggers said he would like to know where the additional nurses were coming from and was not in favor of using a system where nurses could just walk out to go to another hospital to get better pay.
“That could be a major issue,” he said. “I don’t want our nurses taken away.”
Long said nurses walking out in the middle of a shift should be an ethics issue.
“You can’t leave a patient in the middle of a shift,” she said.
Jameson said nurses were licensed by the state. He said many “brave nurses” went to help in other areas when there was a surge in COVID patients. He said the problem was competition for nurses and the money involved.
Choe said walking out in the middle of a shift would be considered abandonment. He said more input from the hospitals was needed about the issue. He said he knew that they were working on their staffing and considering more overtime.
“We need to talk about the need and what is being done to address it,” he said.
Welch then asked about availability of rapid testing. He said currently it takes as long as seven days or more to get results. He asked what people should do in the interim.
Choe agreed that the lag in testing results was a problem. He said work was ongoing to get rapid tests for use in the schools; however, there is a problem with supplies.
He said people who have a test result pending and have symptoms should self-isolate for 14 days. However, he pointed out that people could have the virus two days prior to showing symptoms. He said the state was looking to get a faster turnaround with testing results.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” he said. “Labs are overwhelmed.”
Eggers wanted to know what someone should do if they know they’re been exposed by someone who tested positive. Choe said they should self-isolate and quarantine until they get their test results.
Gerard wanted to know how long it would take after exposure for a test to show positive. For example, if you were exposed yesterday, how long should a person wait to get tested? Choe said it could take as long as 14 days before they would test positive, especially if they have no symptoms.
He said it could take five to seven days before a person shows symptoms, if they are going to show symptoms, adding again that someone could have COVID-19 for two days before symptoms begin. However, the timing is variable.
He also said COVID-19 has a wide variety of symptoms. One that is more unique is the loss of smell and taste.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two-14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.
Signs that emergency care is needed, include trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; inability to wake or stay awake; and bluish lips or face.
Peters asked if an article from the World Health Organization that said it is rare for someone who is asymptomatic to spread COVID-19 was factual.
Choe said the article was about a month old and had since been clarified.
“There is clear evidence of asymptomatic spread,” he said.
Jameson also said WHO had clarified its statement and pointed to an article from the Harvard Global Health Institute that said all the best evidence said COVID-19 can by readily spread by those who are asymptomatic and people may be most infectious before they have symptoms.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.