Pinellas supports actions to prevent spread of COVID-19

LARGO — Pinellas County announced it is taking additional proactive measures to keep residents and visitors safe as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to increase.
County Administrator Barry Burton and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference March 17 to talk about what was being done to protect residents and visitors in conjunction with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Following the state’s guidance, all bars, pubs and nightclubs will be closed for 30 days starting at 5 p.m. Restaurants can continue to operate at 50% capacity, but no groups of more than 10 are allowed and customers groups must be seated six feet apart to maintain social distancing.
Pinellas is adding one more requirement and that is for restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.
The county’s beaches will remain open; however, to continue the goal of social distancing aimed at slowing down the spread of COVID-19, beachgoers are asked to limit groups to 10 people or less and maintain a distance of six feet between groups.
Gualtieri says it is important that the public and local businesses willingly comply with the new restrictions.
“We’re asking the public to help us help them,” he said.
He said the reasoning behind halting the sale of alcohol at local bars and reducing the hours it can be sold at local restaurants is to help prevent the spread of the virus. He pointed out that many of the young people here on spring break don’t go out to parties where drinking is involved until 10 p.m. or later. By stopping sales of alcohol at 10 p.m., it reduces the chances of large gatherings at local eating establishments.
Gualtieri said he really doesn’t want to have to enforce the new restrictions. It would be better if everyone follows the new rules voluntarily. However, he did say that any businesses or groups that defiantly refused to abide by the rules would be committing a crime and he would take appropriate measures.
At this time, however, the sheriff’s office plans to be proactive to educate and inform the public.
“I’m confident people will cooperate,” he said.
Burton said the new restrictions had been implemented in partnership with the county’s 24 municipalities. The county reaches out to all its partners about the best practices to combat the spread of coronavirus with daily conference calls.
He said visitors are already here and the beaches are “packed.” The best idea is to get people to spread out and break up big groups. He also said many would be leaving on Saturday, so the numbers likely would go down.
Gualtieri said another reason the beaches would remain open was due to business owners asking that they not be shut down. He said many were worried it would hurt their business.
“So make sure you comply,” the sheriff said in a message to those businesses. “We don’t want to have to enforce but we will. Don’t put us in that position.”
Gualtieri said that home is the best place for people to be right now, adding that these measures are not short-term and would be affecting people’s every day way of life for some time. He pointed to the number of retailers that were closing.
He advised people to try to remain patient and not let their tempers flare.
“We’re all in this together as a community and a country,” he said.
Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said one of the biggest differences in the response to COVID-19 is that lack of the ability to reach out for mutual aid since everyone has the same needs. She did say that the state had been great in providing resources.
But because no mutual aid is available from other areas, it is important that Pinellas gear up its own level of kindness and compassion and help each other. She said if you have plans to go to the store, ask your neighbors if they need anything too.
Emergency Management has put together a number of working groups to help different segments, including businesses, homeless people, mental health workers, community groups, finance, etc.
“We can’t turn to others for resources, so if you have resources bring them to the table,” she said. “If you need resources, let us know.”
Jail overflowing
Gualtieri also is working on managing the jail population. He said currently more than 200 inmates are sleeping on the floor because the jail is over capacity.
Much of the problem is due to the Florida Department of Corrections policy to not take any new inmates right now, so there is a backlog in inmates that should have already been transferred.
He said it was a statewide problem with more than 800 inmates waiting to be transferred to the state prison system. He said the state was working on a plan to resume intakes. However, the latest plans call for not mixing people from jail to jail to keep everyone safe.
At this time, the sheriff is asking deputies and municipal police officers to use good judgement and utilize alternatives to arrests, such as giving out notices to appear, when appropriate.
“We’re walking a tight rope with the jail population,” he said. “With 200 on the floor, there’s no room at the inn.”
Currently the jail is shut down with no visitors of any kind being allowed. He said with 3,100 inmates together in close proximity he had to take every precaution to prevent introduction of COVID-19 into the jail.
He said for the past three weeks all visitors had been screened.
County services
Burton asked that residents use the county’s online services and the phone instead of coming to the different offices in person as some services had been curtailed or modified.
Pinellas County Utilities is suspending all disconnections of water and wastewater service for non-payment – effective immediately for 30 days. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Utilities department Customer Care offices will be closed to walk-in visitors. Meetings at facilities will be by appointment only.
Utilities customers can still get help by phone or email. Customers may continue to pay their bills online, by phone at 727-464-4000.
Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources has canceled all park shelter reservations through April 30. Customers will receive refunds, and no new reservations will be accepted until further notice.
Existing campground reservations at Fort De Soto Park will be honored, but those wishing to cancel can receive a refund (email parks@pinellascounty.org).
In addition, Heritage Village, Weedon Island Preserve Educational Center, Brooker Creek Educational Center, will be closed until further notice.
The Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s office has closed public walk-in services until further notice. The lone exception is the co-location with the Tax Collector’s office at 13025 Starkey Road in Largo, which remains open for walk-in business at present.
Citizens are encouraged to visit www.pcpao.org or call 727-464-3207 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Solid Waste department’s front lobby door is locked. Staff are assisting customers via telephone. A sign is posted at the entrance with instructions.
The Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center Swap Shop is closed.
The Business Waste Section Assessments of Small Quantity Generators has been canceled. Staff are conducting phone interviews with businesses.
For more information the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19.