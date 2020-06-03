DeSantis begins next phase of Florida’s recovery: Bars, pubs can reopen

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that he will be signing an executive order that will move the state into phase two of its recovery plan, starting June 5.
Speaking at the NBC Sports Grill and Brew at Universal Studios Citywalk, the governor announced he is lifting some restrictions in 64 of the state’s counties. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have to submit plans to move into the next phase.
The big difference, according to the governor, is for bars and pubs, which can reopen on Friday with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. The new rules do not apply to nightclubs.
Restaurants can seat customers at their bars starting on Friday and can continue to operate at 50% capacity.
He is also changing the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments can move to full capacity as can gyms. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, can reopen at 50% capacity. Pinellas County had already allowed those venues to reopen.
In addition, the governor said other personal services can reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance. The county also had already allowed those businesses to reopen.
Pari-mutuel facilities can submit reopening plans. The state’s universities have until June 23 to submit reopening plans.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
He said the 64 counties had been “fortunate” and had “weathered (the pandemic) better than predicted.”
He said hospital capacity was good, case numbers were down and the percent of positive tests are continuing to decline.
He said the state would continue to move forward in a safe, smart, step-by-step way.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to include details from the governor's executive order.