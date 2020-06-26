Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count jumped up to 5,099 with a record of 430 added on Friday. Florida Department of Health also reported that four more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 141.
Since Monday, June 22, 1,432 new cases and 26 deaths have been reported in Pinellas. June 23 was the previous record-high day with 354 cases reported.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
In comparison, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported from June 8-14. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 114,018 with 3,327 deaths on Friday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,424,054 with 124,468 deaths. Globally, more than 9.64 million cases have been reported with 490,055 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 5,030 residents and 69 non-residents. More cases were in females, 2,843, to 2,171 in males. Gender was unknown in 16. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 39.
DOH reported on June 26 that 610 residents have been hospitalized in Pinellas since March, which included 589 residents (21 more than Thursday) and, as of June 24, 17 nonresidents. About 12% of residents with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March, which is down from 13% on June 24.
Local hospitals reported 24.5% available bed capacity at 11:30 a.m. Friday with 15.6% capacity for adult ICU beds (51 of 326 beds). On Thursday, only 11% capacity in adult ICU beds was reported, 10% on Wednesday and 13% on Tuesday.
An uptick has been observed at emergency rooms with people complaining of COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing in Pinellas
The detail report from June 26 indicated that 84,333 tests had been done in Pinellas as of June 25 with an average rate of positive results at 6%, up from 5.6% on June 25, 5.5% on June 24 and 5.1% on June 23.
The average rate of positive results has been steadily rising. The average rate on Friday, June 19, was 4%.
According to the county specific report released June 26, 11.3% of 3,378 tests from June 25 were positive, 8.8% of 2,937 on June 24, 18.5% of 1,552 tests from June 23, 9.6% of 1,999 tests from June 22, 7.2% of 2,580 tests from June 21, 15.2% of 1,835 tests from June 20, 14.5% of 1,556 tests from June 19 and 11.5% of 1,767 tests from June 18.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 5,030 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 2,469 cases (49%), 778 are Clearwater residents, 513 from Largo, 286 from Seminole, 243 from Palm Harbor, 236 from Pinellas Park, 129 from Tarpon Springs, 95 from Dunedin, 66 from Oldsmar, 48 from Safety Harbor, 40 from Clearwater Beach, 18 each from Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, 15 from South Pasadena, 11 from Kenneth City, 10 from Madeira Beach, eight from Belleair Beach, six from Crystal Beach, four from St. Pete Beach, three each from Belleair, Belleair Bluffs, North Redington Beach and Tierra Verde, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, and one each from Indian Shores and Treasure Island, and 19 listed as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 880 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 17% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 89 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 24 with 441 cases in residents and 309 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 24 that 78 cases had been reported at Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 77 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 68 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 58 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 45 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 45 at Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 25 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 20 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 20 by Grand Villa of Largo, 20 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 19 by Westminster Suncoast nursing home in St. Petersburg and 15 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 15.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported four more deaths on June 26, including a 90-year-old woman, 78-year-old woman, 96-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, which was the youngest death ever reported in Pinellas. The death toll increased to 141.
At least 107 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released June 20, 26 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 18 from Gulf Shore Care Center; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; six from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; five from Patrick Manor; five from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; three from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; two from the Inn at Freedom Square; two from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation; two from Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center.
In addition, one death each was reported at Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden in Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Addington Place of East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Sable Palms Health Care Center in Largo and Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
DOH reported the deaths of four women on Thursday, June 25: a 62-year-old, 66-year-old, 87-year-old and 84-year-old. District Six Medical Examiner’s office released 17 death investigation reports on June 25, including a 77-year-old woman who died June 20 and a 72-year-old man who died June 21 from Gulf Shore Care Center.
Two others, a 86-year-old and 93-year old, both men who died June 21 were from Seasons Bellleair Memory Care, and two from Bon Secours Maria Manor, a 91-year-old man who died June 16 and a 84-year-old woman who died June 23.
Two more men, a 90-year-old who died June 23 and a 75-year-old who died June 20, were from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Six others were from long-term care facilities, including a 91-year-old woman who died June 21 from Marion & Bernard Samson Nursing Center, a 74-year-old man who died June 19 from Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, a 90-year-old man who died June 21 from Walton Place ALF in Tarpon Springs, an 87-year-old woman who died June 23 from Carrington Place, a 91-year-old man who died June 24 from The Care Center at Pinellas Park, and a 91-year-old man who died June 20 from Freedom Square Village.
Two were admitted to the hospital from their home, a 76-year-old woman who died June 21 and an 82-year-old woman who died June 22. In addition, a 65-year-old male transient died on June 20 after being admitted to the hospital and then being transferred to hospice care.
DOH reported deaths in Pinellas on Wednesday, June 24, including a 76-year-old man, 84-year-old man and 63-year-old man, and confirmed DOH 13 deaths in on June 23, including a 95-year-old man, 62-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman, 67-year-old woman, 72-year-old man, 93-year-old man, 91-year-old man, 86-year-old man, 86-year-old woman, 74-year-old man, 75-year-old man, 90-year-old man and 76-year-old woman.
DOH confirmed the deaths of two women on June 22: an 86-year-old and a 91-year-old. The medical Examiner’s office released two death reports the same day: a 102-year-old woman who died June 13 from Largo Health and Rehabilitation Center and a 78-year-old man who died June 18 from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted June 23 to extend the local state of emergency through July 3. Commissioners also voted to enact a countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible. Bars and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida reports record high of 8,942 new cases
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 120,960 on Friday. Another 2,386 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 122,960 — 8,942 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 3,366, which is 39 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 13,987 residents have been hospitalized statewide.
Testing statewide
In the detail report it shows that 1,770,081 had been tested statewide as of June 25 with an average of 6.9% of results coming back as positive, which is up from 6.6% on June 24, 6.5% on June 23, and 6% on June 22 and June 23. DOH says 1,196 results inconclusive and results were pending for 1,752.
An average of 5.8% of tests was positive on June 19 and 20, 5.7% on June 18, 5.6% on June 17 and 5.5% on June 16. The state reported that an average of 5.4% had tested positive on June 14 and 15.
Looking at daily results on the detail report, 14.74% of 60,905 tests on June 25 were positive, 10.2% of 53,270 tests on June 24, 18.43% of 29,642 tests on June 23, 13.19% of 32,469 tests on June 22, 8.98% of 33,831 on June 21, 13.59% of 35,452 on June 20, 14.09% of 29,545 tests on June 19, 11.66% of 30,768 tests on June 18, 10.72% of 28,837 tests on June 17 and 12.4% of 22,095 on June 16.
Of the 114,018 cases reported on Thursday, 2,423 were travel-related, 45,592 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,364 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 50,893 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a June 3 press conference that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can operate at 75% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor said other personal services could reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Pari-mutuel facilities were allowed to submit reopening plans. The state’s universities had until June 23 to submit reopening plans. The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Governor says state will enforce rules
DeSantis held a press conference June 20 and talked about the rising number of cases and the rate of positive tests, which also has been increasing, especially among people in their 20s and 30s.
He said the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation would be enforcing capacity restrictions in restaurants, bars and other places of business that is part of the state’s recovery plan. He said some are not following the guidance, which was intended to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus.
He also encouraged the public to continue social distancing, and when it is not possible to stay 6 feet away, to wear facial coverings. He also said facial coverings should be worn during face-to-face contact.
The measures are aimed at minimizing transmission of the virus.
He still refuses to make face masks mandatory, but said he would not preempt local governments from making decisions they think are appropriate.
The public also should continue to practice hand washing and good sanitation. Stay home if you’re sick, the governor said.
Those age 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions should continue to limit their exposure to others and avoid crowds.
DeSantis held a press conference June 16 during which he said he has no plans to impose any new restrictions. The state will not be shutting down or rolling back, he said.
National cases exceed 2.4 million with 124,468 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,424,054 with 124,468 deaths compared to 2,382,134 with 121,996 at 11 a.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 9,643,999 with 490,055 deaths compared to 9,462,311 with 483,311 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.