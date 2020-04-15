Florida Department of Health reported eight more cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County Wednesday morning. Cases total 502 — 11 more than the number reported yesterday morning, which equals 19 more in 24 hours. The death toll remains at 14.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 22,081 with 591 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 609,995 with 26,059 deaths. Globally, more than 2 million cases have been reported with 128,071 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 463 Florida residents and 39 non-residents. Just over half were men, 51%, and 49% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 53.
DOH reports that 98 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported nearly 41% available bed capacity on Wednesday morning with 34% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Wednesday morning, DOH reported that 9,261 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,833 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 75. DOH said 5.5% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 463 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 137, another 100 are Clearwater residents, 64 from Largo, 39 from Seminole, 30 from Palm Harbor, 23 from Tarpon Springs, 17 from Dunedin, 11 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, seven from Safety Harbor, six from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Fifty cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
14 deaths reported
The county’s death toll increased to 14 as of Tuesday morning. DOH reported that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.
Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. It will likely be extended again when the commission meets April 16. Commissioners are expected to discuss the possibility of allowing some beach access and removing the restriction on pools at condominiums.
The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 22,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 21,435 on Wednesday morning. Another 646 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 22,081 — 453 more than the number reported last night and 714 more than the number reported Tuesday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 591, which is 20 more than the number reported last night. DOH reports that 3,099 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 212,588 had been tested statewide with 187,942 testing negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 22,081 statewide cases reported Wednesday morning, 1,487 were travel-related, 5.095 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,160 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 13,693 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 600,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 609,995 with 26,059 deaths compared 594,207 with 25,402 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 2,000,984 with 128,071 deaths compared to 1,961,965 with 125,476 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Information from DOH is subject to change.