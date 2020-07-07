Employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings inside Pinellas County government buildings due to the safety and welfare threat posed by COVID-19.
A face covering is defined as a disposable mask, cloth covering or Plexiglas face shield that covers the mouth and nose.
The requirement applies to the downtown Clearwater courthouse, the Supervisor of Elections Service Center in Largo and all other county government buildings. It does not apply to employees working alone in offices, and it cannot conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Pinellas County commissioners recently passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in most indoor places. Government buildings and schools were exempted, but encouraged to develop procedures to protect employees and the public. Pinellas County's appointing authorities have opted to require face coverings.
Wearing a face covering does not negate the need to practice social distancing. Individuals and their companions are urged to remain six feet apart from others to the extent possible.