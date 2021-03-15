For the third consecutive week, Florida Department of Health reported fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths in Pinellas County. From March 8-14, 1,231 cases were added to the count, bringing the tally to 69,192. Twenty-nine died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,510.
From March 1-7, 1,315 cases and 30 deaths were reported, which was a decrease from Feb. 22-28 when 1,455 new cases and 32 deaths were added.
From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 1,866 new cases and 57 deaths, 270 cases and 29 deaths more than the week before. For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,979,634 with 32,959 deaths as of March 14. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. March 15 in the United States, cases totaled 29.478 million with 535,176 deaths compared 29.428 million with 534,794 deaths at 4 p.m. March 13. Globally, 120.1 million cases and 2.657 million deaths were reported compared to 119.76 million cases and 2.65 million deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 67,499 residents and 1,693 non-residents. More cases were in females, 35,994 (53%), to 31,447 in males. Gender was unknown in 58. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,373 residents and 59 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (810 of 3,146) on Monday with 22% capacity (75 of 339) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. March 15, 187 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 45 in ICU and 19 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.49% of 1,858 test results on March 14 were positive, 5.10% of 2,826 results on March 13, 3.80% of 4,200 on March 12, 4.78% of 4,836 on March 11, 4.23% of 5,099 on March 10, 5.14% of 3,230 on March 9, 5.75% of 2,031 on March 8, 4.63% of 2,557 on March 7, 5.11% of 2,248 on March 6, 4.07% of 3,894 on March 5, 3.63% of 5,342 on March 4, 4.66% of 5,788 on March 3, 5.56% of 2,820 on March 2 and 6.14% of 3,791 on March 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,715 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, March 15. St. Petersburg has the most with 24,739 cases, 13,290 are Clearwater residents, 7,372 from Largo, 4,724 from Palm Harbor, 3,699 from Seminole, 3,419 from Pinellas Park, 2,448 from Tarpon Springs, 2,208 from Dunedin, 1,358 from Oldsmar, 1,085 from Safety Harbor, 557 from Clearwater Beach, 541 from Gulfport, 307 from Indian Rocks Beach, 294 from Kenneth City, 273 from South Pasadena, 258 from Belleair, 200 from Madeira Beach, 112 from Belleair Beach, 107from Tierra Verde, 85 from Crystal Beach, 73from St. Pete Beach, 57 from North Redington Beach, 53 from Treasure Island, 34 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 20 from Redington Shores, 14 from Belleair Bluffs, 11 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, seven from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 84 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of March 8-14, upping the death toll to 1,510 — one less than the 30 reported during the week of March 1-7.
For the week of Feb. 22-28, DOH reported 32 deaths. From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 57 new deaths.
DOH reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of March 15, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 17 in the 35-44 group (1%), 43 in 45-54 (3%), 123 in 55-64 (8%), 308 in 65-74 (20%), 440 in 75-84 (29%) and 573 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 880 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,043 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 994 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously March 9 to extend the local state of emergency through March 19. County Administrator Barry Burton is expected to continue to extend it every seven days until the commission meets again on April 13.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases near 1.98 million with 32,959 deaths
DOH reported another 1,943,135 cases in Florida residents as of March 14 with 36,499 in nonresidents to bring the total to 1,979,634 — 2,826 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 32,348. DOH also reported that 611non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 32,959, 99 more than the number reported on March 13.
From March 8-14, DOH reported 31,327 new cases and 610 deaths, a decrease from March 1-7 when 37,380 new cases and 793 deaths were reported. During the week of Feb. 22-28, DOH reported 37,998 new cases and 961 deaths. For the week Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 41,935 new cases and 1,171 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 82,307 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of March 14. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.13% of 43,999 test results on March 14 were positive, 5.69% of 62,837 results on March 13, 5.14% of 94,671 on March 12, 4.87% of 99,822 on March 11, 5.04% of 95,736 on March 10, 5.20% of 88,449 on March 9, 5.84% of 71,684 on March 8, 5.95% of 55,278 on March 7, 5.83% of 65,904 on March 6, 4.88% of 90,488 on March 5, 5.13% of 109,689 on March 4, 5.36% of 107,709 on March 3, 6.58% of 75,435 on March 2 and 5.70% of 116,207 on March 1.
Vaccination summary
As of March 14, statewide, 1,882,052 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with 90,552 completing the one-dose series and 2,279,646 completing the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 200,608 doses have been administered including 91,782 receiving one dose and 108,826 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 118,967 and 81,037 males with 604 unknown; and 145,883 were white, 8,356 were Black and 5,180 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 526,651 doses, followed by Broward with 376,477 and Palm Beach with 341,789 doses. DOH also reported that 103,795 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 988,401 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 573,459, ages 55-64 with 214,584 and ages 85 and older with 201,732.
In Pinellas, 45,503 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 23,189 ages 75-84, 10,774 ages 55-64 and 10,070 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.