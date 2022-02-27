Florida Department of Health reported 25,640 new cases of COVID-19 (about 3,662 a day) for the week of Feb. 18-24, which continues a downward trend that started in January. The cumulative total of cases since March 2020 grew to 5,800,561.
DOH reported 42,473 new cases (about 6,068 cases a day) for the week of Feb. 11-17, 103,022 new cases (about 14,717 a day) for Feb. 4-10 and 132,622 new cases (about 18,946 a day) for Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
DOH reported 198,719 new cases (about 28,388 cases a day) for the week of Jan. 21-27 and 289,204 new cases (about 41,314 a day) for Jan. 14-20. DOH reported 430,297 new cases the week of Jan. 7-13, which seems to be the peak of the surge prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Florida’s death toll climbed to 69,790, an increase of 888 from the week of Feb. 11-17 an increase of 1,293 new deaths from the previous week of Feb. 4-10. DOH reported 1,324 more deaths for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
As of Feb. 24, 40 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 475 in the age group 16-29, 1,242 for ages 30-39, 2,991 for ages 40-49, 6,889 for ages 50-59, 5,654 for ages 60-64 and 52,499 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s positivity rate also continues to go down, coming in at 5.6% compared to 8.2% for the week of Feb. 11-17, which was down from 14.3% for Feb. 4-10, 18% for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 23.5% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 29.3% for the week of Jan. 7-13 and 31.2% reported for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate as of Feb. 24 was 6.7% for ages 12-19, 5.9% for ages 5-11 and 5.8% for ages 65 and up and those less than age 5. The lowest positivity rate, 5.1%, was reported in ages 50-59, 5.3% for ages 60-64, and 5.4% for ages 40-49 and 30-39. The positivity rate for ages 20-29 was 5.5%.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County remains high.
DOH documented 1,318 new COVID-19 cases (about 188 a day) in Pinellas County for the week of Feb. 18-24, compared to 2,086 new COVID-19 cases (about 298 a day) for the week of Feb. 11-17, 4,004 new cases (about 572 a day) for Feb 3-10, 5,717 cases (about 817 a day) for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 8,984 (about 1,283 a day) for Jan. 21-27, 11,779 (about 1,683 a day) for Jan. 14-20 and 14,316 (about 2,045 a day) for Jan. 7-13.
The cumulative case count increased to 206,159. The new case rate went down by 37%, according to the CDC.
The county’s new case positivity rate for Feb. 18-24 was 7.1%, which continues a steady downward trend. DOH reported a positivity rate of 9.3% for Feb. 11-17, 14.1% for Feb. 4-10, 18% reported for Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The positivity rate has been slowly declining going from 25.2% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 27.5% for Jan. 7-13 and 25.6% for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
CDC reported 242 new hospital admissions in Pinellas over the past seven days compared to 420 last week with a 24% decrease in the rate of admissions.
CDC confirmed less than 10 deaths in Pinellas in the past seven days compared to 74 the previous week with a 92% decrease in the death rate. DOH does not report the deaths by county.
For information about where to get testing, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard/, as of Feb. 17, 6% of local hospitals were reporting high stress levels for the number of beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient and a moderate stress level for ICU beds. The daily seven-day average of beds in use by a COVID-19 patient was 170.
Vaccination rate
The state’s vaccination rate for those ages 5 has remained at 74% for the past few weeks. According to the report for Feb. 18-24, 15,401,184 Floridians have received a COVID-19 shot with 2,135,148 receiving a first-dose only and 8,232,187 completing the one- or two-shot series. In addition, 5,033,849 have taken a booster shot.
According to DOH, 95% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 89% of ages 60-64, 83% of ages 50-59, 78% of ages 40-49, 71% of ages 30-39, 62% of ages 20-29, 60% of ages 12-19 and 22% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, DOH reports that 69% or 655,463 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Feb. 26, 72.9% of Pinellas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either the one or two-shots as required.
Information about COVID and where to get vaccinated in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 3:21 p.m. Feb. 27, 78.93 million cases and 948,350 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 434.8 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.94 million deaths.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.