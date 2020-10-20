Florida Department of Health added 158 new COVID-19 cases to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 20, bringing the count to 24,327. Two more residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 803.
Since Oct. 19, DOH has reported 228 new cases and three deaths.
Last week, Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. DOH reported more than 100 new cases on six days last week, including 117 on Oct. 18, 236 on Oct. 17, 123 on Oct. 16, 113 on Oct. 15, 143 on Oct. 14 and 152 on Oct. 13. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 760,389 with 16,306 on Oct. 20. Cases in the United States totaled 8,217,952 with 220,185 deaths. Globally, more than 40.48 million cases have been reported with nearly 1.12 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 24,153 residents and 174 non-residents. More cases were in females, 13,003 (54%), to 11,131 in males. Gender was unknown in 19. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Eighteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized. DOH reported that 2,446 residents and 26 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (824 of 3,144) on Tuesday with 17% capacity (50 of 296) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed except Mease Dunedin and Northside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 121 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 31 in ICU and 12 on a ventilator.
From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. The death count was the same as the week before, but the case count increased significantly.
Oct. 5-11 was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week. DOH reported 669 new cases from Aug. 17-23 and 51 deaths. Oct. 8 was the first time since Sept. 26 that more than 100 new cases were reported in a single day. DOH reported 125 on Oct. 8 and 119 new cases on Sept. 26.
Testing in Pinellas
Following is testing information from the DOH’s county-specific report:
• 4.86% of 1,565 test results on Oct. 18 were positive
• 4.89% of 2,351 results on Oct. 17
• 6.04% of 3,750 results on Oct. 16
• 3.34% of 3,644 results on Oct. 15
• 4.05% of 2,866 on Oct. 14
• 5.67% of 2,330 on Oct. 13
• 6.31% of 2,331 results on Oct. 12
• 4.13% of 1,322 results on Oct. 11.
The state reported on Oct. 11 that 3.22% of 5,083 test results on Oct. 10 were positive and 16.31% of 431 results on Oct. 9; however, due to the data dump of previously reported lab results, which prevented normal processing of results on Oct. 9, the state says the most accurate way to interpret percent positivity for those two days is to average them. The two-day average of results from Oct. 9-10 was 4.39%.
DOH reported that 240,573 tests have been done in Pinellas in since March, and as of Oct. 18, the average rate of positive results was 9.97%.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
The positivity rate for individuals under the age of 18 remains stable. As of Oct. 13, 1,659, or 9.8%, of 17,013 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 62,148, or 12.7% of 489,452 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Oct. 19. St. Petersburg has the most with 9,691 cases, 4,728 are Clearwater residents, 2,474 from Largo, 1,404 from Palm Harbor, 1,210 from Pinellas Park, 1,200 from Seminole, 781 from Tarpon Springs, 627 from Dunedin, 439 from Oldsmar, 335 from Safety Harbor, 165 from Gulfport, 164 from Clearwater Beach, 134 from Kenneth City, 121 from South Pasadena, 84 from Indian Rocks Beach, 50 from Belleair, 42 from Madeira Beach, 28 from Belleair Beach, 26 from Crystal Beach, 19 from St. Pete Beach, 19 from Tierra Verde, 15 from North Redington Beach, 15 from Bay Pines, 13 from Treasure Island, four from Belleair Bluffs and Redington Shores, three from Indian Shores, Ozona, Lealman and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 194 as unspecified.
Cases, deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,125 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 17% of cases in the county. Carrington Place (64 beds) and Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center (120 beds) are designated COVID-19 isolation Centers.
The state’s emergency rules requiring biweekly testing at staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities expired Sept. 13. Nursing homes must continue staff testing under federal rules.
At least 559 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 9% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 835 deaths, or 13%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 674 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released Oct. 7, as of Oct. 2, which was the last time the report was issued, 29 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 28 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor, including two under investigation; 23 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 20 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 20 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including three under investigation; 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 13 by Boca Ciega Center; 12 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center; and 11 deaths by St. Mark Village.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported two more deaths on Oct. 20. The death toll rose to 803. No further details were available.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 22 in 45-54 (3%), 66 in 55-64 (8%), 157 in 65-74 (20%), 246 in 75-84 (31%) and 300 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Oct. 19 and two deaths on Oct. 18 no further details were available.DOH reported that five more residents had died due to COVID-19 on Oct. 17, including two women ages 77 and 51 and three men ages 95, 89 and 84.
DOH reported on Oct. 16 that a 67-year-old man had died due to COVID-19. DOH reported four deaths on Oct. 15. All were women, ages 90, 87, 76 and 65. DOH added one more death to the county’s total on Oct. 14. Details were released on two: an 83-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman.