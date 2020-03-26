They say that laughter is the best medicine – although, there probably haven’t been any clinical studies to support that hypothesis.
Still, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that laughing helps alleviate stress. During the COVID-19 public health crisis, a renowned group of celebrity comedians plans to lift the nations spirits Saturday, April 4, 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, via Laugh Aid, a livestream event.
Laugh Aid will be produced in partnership with Comedy Gives Back, Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central. The goal of the livestream event is to entertain the world through technology as people find themselves sequestered in their homes. Laugh Aid also will support the comedy community that lives and breathes with a live audience.
Comedians will be creating content specifically for Laugh Aid, be it a special edition podcast, an interview, or peak into their family life during this crazy time. Viewing is donation-based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The relief fund is now open and taking submissions for grants online at www.comedygivesback.com/covid-19-grant.
Celebrity comedians scheduled to take part in the event include Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt, the Sklar Brothers , Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Jessica Kirson, Anthony Jeselnik , Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder. Visit www.comedygivesback.com for the current lineup. The group aims to bring laughter to the world, and relief and comfort to fellow comedians in need during this difficult time when all live performances are banned.
The comedy livestream event showcasing comedians in their quarantine states can be streamed on the Laugh Lounge app, a subscription service that is described as a virtual comedy club. For details, visit www.laughlounge.com. Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central's YouTube channel, and Facebook will simultaneously stream the curated content, powered by Suitespot. An audio version will be available via Spotify and SiriusXM post livestream.
For more information and performance updates visit www.comedygivesback.com.