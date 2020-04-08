Another Pinellas County resident has joined the death count attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 10.
It looked like good news from Florida Department of Health Wednesday night with only one new case of COVID-19 being reported since this morning; however, the death report put a damper on things.
Pinellas County’s cases now number 395, including 361 Florida residents and 34 non-residents.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 15,698 with 323 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are men, 205, and 190 are women. Ages range from 6-95. The average age is 52. Seventy-two people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents.
DOH has included a qualifier that says, “Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 352 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo remain the county’s hotspots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 102, another 86 are Clearwater residents, 51 from Largo, 22 from Seminole, 21 from Palm Harbor, 19 from Tarpon Springs, 13 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach and Safety Harbor, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Ten of the cases are residents in long-term care facilities.
DOH reported on Wednesday morning that 7,456 people had been tested in Pinellas with 6,997 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 59. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive. New testing information had not yet been posted Wednesday night at the time of this update.
The county’s death toll stands at 10 with the report of another death on April 8. No further information was readily available. DOH reported the death of a 76-year-old woman on April 7.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was n 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases now number more than 15,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 15,234 compared to 15,003 on Tuesday morning. Another 464 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 15,698 — 242 more than the number reported this morning and 1,194 more than what DOH reported Tuesday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 323, which is 14 more than the number reported Wednesday morning.
DOH reports that 2,082 have been hospitalized statewide.
Of the 15,698 cases reported Wednesday night, 1,277 were travel-related, 3,015 had contact with a confirmed case, 903 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 10,039 were under investigation.
DOH revised the number of those tested in the state Wednesday night down to 143,707. Of that number, 127,882 had tested negative. DOH says 11 percent of tests results were positive.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 424,945 with 14,529 deaths compared to 399,979 cases with 12,912 deaths reported at noon. The number of global cases was up to 1,504,971 cases with 87,984 deaths compared to 1,450,343 cases and 83,568 deaths reported at noon.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.