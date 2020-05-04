Pinellas County
Tax Collector: One of the Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office locations, which has been closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, will start processing limited in-person transactions again beginning Thursday, May 7. This is the first step in a multiphase process.
The Mid County branch at 13025 Starkey Road in Largo will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and will serve just Pinellas County residents by appointment only until 4:30 p.m. each day. Initially, customers whose appointments were canceled due to the pandemic will be given first priority.
Protective barriers are being installed at each workstation and other precautionary measures will be put in place. The lobby will be open to a limited number of customers and the 6-foot social distancing guideline will be adhered to. Prior to entering the facility, customers will be asked a series of health questions and anyone experiencing a fever will not be permitted to enter. Only the customer doing business with the Tax Collector's Office will be permitted in the building. Additionally, customers are being encouraged to wear a face mask when visiting the office.
For more information about what services will be offered, visit taxcollect.com or call 727-464-7777.
Clearwater
City facilities: Libraries will continue to be closed. City pools, the Ross Norton Skate Park and the Henry L. McMullen Tennis Complex will open Monday, May 11, with limitations. They will continue with the Feeding Tampa Bay Program, Senior Meal Program and Expand the Aging Well Connect Program. Athletic usage by renters and co-sponsor groups can begin May 18, but all users must submit a usage plan before receiving a permit. Gymnasiums, fitness centers, general programs, indoor facility rentals, the Aging Well Center, and special events will remain closed at this time. The Clearwater Sailing Center will reopen on May 6.
Solid waste collection: Yard waste, bulk pickup and recycling services have resumed. Blue-barrel recycling will no longer be rerouted to the Pinellas County Waste-to-Energy Plant.
Big Storm Brewing Co.: Following state guidelines, Big Storm Brewing Co. will reopen two of its three taprooms on Monday, May 4, at its Clearwater and Odessa taprooms. Indoor seating capacity at both taprooms, which offer food, will be limited to 25% when doors open Monday. Following the state’s guidelines, tables outside will also be set at least 6 feet apart. The taprooms will open at noon and close at 8 p.m. each day. The Clearwater taproom is at 12707 49th St. N. while the Pasco taproom is at 2330 Success Drive in Odessa.
Dunedin
Honeymoon Island: Honeymoon Island State Park reopened to 50% capacity with a “soft” opening, allowing only recreating. No chairs, blankets, lounging, or coolers are allowed. Picnic shelters and the Nature Center remain closed. Caladesi Island State Park also remains closed.
Dunedin Causeway: It is fully open, but social distancing guidelines apply.
Indian Shores
City facilities: Town Hall, tennis court/playground, pavilions, public bathrooms, and the Nature Park and boardwalk remain closed until further notice.
Largo
City facilities: Recreation centers and libraries will continue to be closed until further notice.
Largo Golf Course: The Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road, will reopen for play Monday, May 4. As golfers return, precautions will be taken based on the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and incorporate social distancing.
The golf course will open with the following guidelines:
• The clubhouse and cafe will remain closed. Patrons can check in through the window on the northwest side of the building.
• Golf carts will be limited to one person and will be sanitized after each use.
• Groups should adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart from others.
• All on-course touchable surfaces will be removed. This includes bunker rakes, ball washers, benches and trash can lids.
• Drinking fountains will be turned off.
• Golfers are not permitted to congregate on the course.
Coffee with the mayor: The in-person events have been canceled, but Mayor Woody Brown is now hosting virtual Coffee Chats via his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LargoWoody/) 8:30 a.m. each Monday. He said he plans to continue weekly through at least May and likely monthly after that (one in person and one online).
Madeira Beach
City facilities: Madeira Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, May 4. City Manager Bob Daniels also initiated a screening protocol for all staff entering a city building that includes taking their temperature and asking if they have shown any symptoms of coronavirus. Those protocols will remain in place for staff, and, as of Monday, all citizens who enter City Hall and other municipal buildings. For more information, contact Curt Preisser at 727-391-9951, ext. 299 or cpreisser@madeirabeachfl.gov.
Treasure Island
City Hall: City Hall has reopened on a limited basis from 8 a.m. to noon for public access. Only one person or small single party will be able to enter at a time to visit each service area or department.
Treasure Bay: Treasure Bay has begun Phase One of reopening. The facility will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Social distancing rules and guidelines will affect all Treasure Bay areas and activities.