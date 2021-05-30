From May 24-27, Florida Department of Health reported 212 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in Pinellas County. The case count grew to 81,289 and the death toll increased to 1,667.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday, only four days of information was available.
For the week of May 17-23, only 474 cases were added to the tally. DOH reported 656 new cases and 16 deaths the week of May 10-16, 801 new cases and 20 deaths from May 3-9 and 1,062 news cases and 17 deaths from April 26-May 2.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, 2020, and the first death on March 23 last year.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,320,818 and 37,512 deaths as of May 27. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 1:30 p.m. May 30, in the United States, cases totaled 33.25 million with 594,356 deaths. Globally, 170 million cases and 3.5 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 79,273 residents and 2,016 non-residents. More cases were in females, 42,242 (53%), to 36,999 in males. Gender was unknown in 32. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,342 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of May 27.
Local hospitals had 29% capacity in staffed adult beds (901 of 3,132) on Sunday with 23% capacity (74 of 322 in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 5:36 p.m. May 29, 88 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 33 in ICU and 20 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
Positivity rates also continue to decrease. DOH reported 2.31% of 2,575 test results on May 27 were positive, 2.11% of 3,012 on May 26, 2.04% of 2,491 on May 25, 2.66% of 1,759 on May 24, 1.99% of 1,578 on May 23, 2.89% of 1,711 test on May 22 and 2.11% of 3,720 on May 21, 3.21% of 1,872 on May 20, 2.33% of 3,444 on May 19, 3.45% of 2,242 on May 18, 3.43% of 1,745 on May 17, 4.08% of 1,644 on May 16 and 3.56% of 1,844 on May 15, 3.42% of 2,994 on May 14, 2.02% of 4,018 on May 13, 2.80% of 4,308 on May 12, 2.70% of 3,489 on May 11, 5.23% of 1,811 on May 10, 4.70% of 1,297 on May 9, 4.47% of 2,203 results on May 8, 3.03% of 3,681 on May 7, 2.51% of 4,430 on May 6, 3.87% of 4,615 on May 5, 2.79% of 3,930 on May 4, 4.35% of 1,848 on May 3, 3.58% of 1,776 on May 2 and 4.52% of 2,153 on May 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
Since March 2020, 7,065 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on May 27. St. Petersburg has the most with 28,798 cases, 15,639 are Clearwater residents, 8,635 from Largo, 5,605 from Palm Harbor, 4,309 from Seminole, 4,165 from Pinellas Park, 2,916 from Tarpon Springs, 2,544 from Dunedin, 1,649 from Oldsmar, 1,301 from Safety Harbor, 638 from Gulfport, 616 from Clearwater Beach, 358 from Indian Rocks Beach, 333 from Kenneth City, 317 from Belleair, 309 from South Pasadena, 251 from Madeira Beach, 125 from Belleair Beach, 121 from Tierra Verde, 94 from Crystal Beach, 92 from St. Pete Beach, 64 from Treasure Island, 64 from North Redington Beach, 39 from Lealman, 38 from Bay Pines, 26 from Redington Shores, 18 from Belleair Bluffs, 13 from Redington Beach, 10 from Ozona, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 146 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 11 COVID-19 related deaths from May 24-27 and seven during the week of May 17-23, which was nine less than the week of May 10-16. The death toll stands at 1,667.
As of May 27, two of the county’s deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, seven in the 25-34 age group, 22 in the 35-44 group (1%), 53 in 45-54 (3%), 144 in 55-64 (9%), 346 in 65-74 (21%), 477 in 75-84 (29%) and 616 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 913 of the county’s 1,667 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,090 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,028 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County did not renew its local state of emergency after May 7 and rescinded its ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor public places and other COVID-19 restrictions on May 4.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order May 3 suspending local restrictions due to COVID-19. A more permanent order banning the restrictions goes into effect July 1.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.32 million with 37,512 deaths
DOH reported 2,277,470 cases in Florida residents as of May 27 with 43,348 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,320,818. The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 36,774. DOH also reported that 738 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 37,512.
The numbers are continuing to decrease. From May 23-27, 8,877 new cases and 277 deaths were reported. DOH reported 17,961 new cases and 378 deaths during the week of May 17-23. The state reported 21,878 new cases and 359 deaths during the week of May 10-16 and 26,249 new cases and 489 deaths during the week of May 3-9.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4, 2020. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 94,930 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of May 27, 4% of all cases reported since March 2020.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3.06% of 74,235 test results on May 27 were positive, 3.18% of 70,010 on May 26, 3.50% of 63,685 on May 25, 3.72% of 48,606 on May 24, 3.75% of 41,092 on May 23, 3.91% of 50,396 on May 22, 3.50% of 90,827 on May 21, 4.53% of 48,908 on May 20, 3.91% of 70,513 on May 19, 4.17% of 65,531 on May 18, 4.54% of 58,149 on May 17, 4.42% of 43,044 on May 16, 4.35% of 53,626 on May 15, 4.41% of 71,043 on May 14, 4.14% of 82,238 on May 13, 4.48% of 87,578 on May 12, 4.52% of 66,651 on May 11, 4.98% of 61,992 on May 10, 5.01% of 43,701 on May 9 were positive, 5.31% of 56,855 on May 8, 4.66% of 80,966 on May 7, 4.70% of 86,891 on May 6, 4.99% of 87,583 on May 5, 5.14% of 80,806 on May 4, 6.12% of 56,250 on May 3, 6.14% of 48,189 test results were positive on May 2 and 5.87% of 62,663 on May 1.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 27, 17,615,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with 2,025,402 receiving a first-dose only, 785,698 had completed the one-dose series and 7,402,180 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pinellas, 470,991 vaccine doses have been administered, including 72,055 receiving only a first dose and 398,936 completing the one- or two-dose series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 261,822 and 208,394 were males with 775 unknown; and 339,443 were white, 22,852 were Black and 20,797 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,524,220 doses, followed by Broward with 984,509, Palm Beach with 737,131, Orange with 634,335 and Hillsborough with 622,888 doses.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,872,095 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,639,514, 45-54 with 1,173,108, ages 75-84 with 1,057,342, 35-44 with 905,810, 25-34 with 701,978, 15-24 with 488,271 and ages 85 and older with 349,760.
No one age 12-14 had completed the series; however, DOH reported that 76,688 had taken the first dose of the vaccine.
In Pinellas, 98,298 people ages 65-74 have completed the one- or-two dose series, 88,872 ages 55-64, 52,510 ages 45-54, 51,544 ages 75-84, 38,285 ages 35-44, 31,641 ages 25-34, 19,411 ages 85 and older, and 18,375 ages 15-24. For ages 12-14, 2,564 had received a first-dose only.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.