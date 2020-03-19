Pinellas County’s cases of coronavirus up to 14 as of March 19

The Florida Department of Health announced at 11 a.m. March 19 that Pinellas County had two more cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the number to 14.
No information was yet available about the new cases.
The two new cases reported Wednesday night included a female, age 54, who traveled to New York, and a female, age 61, who had traveled to New York.
The five cases reported Wednesday morning included a male, age 52, a male, age 23, a male, age 32, and a female, age 67, with no information on how they were exposed. In addition, there was a female, age 21, who had traveled to New York.
Previous cases include a male, age 30, diagnosed on March 17, who had contact with a confirmed case and had traveled in Florida and Mexico. Two men were diagnosed March 16. Both are age 58. One case was travel-related. The other is unknown.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed March 11. Both are males, ages 67 and 64, who had traveled to Egypt.
The DOH reports that 162 county residents have been tested as of March 18. Twelve were positive and 67 were negative. No results were available for 83.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents is up to 360 compared to 299 Wednesday night with another 30 cases in non-residents, bringing the total to 390.
The number of deaths remained at eight.
DOH says that 2,943 had been tested and results are pending for 1,019. As of Thursday morning, 970 people were being monitored.
The number of cases nationwide jumped up to 10,442 on March 19 compared to 7,038 reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the day before. The number of deaths increased from 97 to 150. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 18 show 191,127 cases globally with 7,807 deaths.
More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to include latest information from the CDC.