COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace in Pinellas County. Florida Department of Health reported 425 more on Dec. 12, bringing the cumulative total to 37,387. Two more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 945.
Since Dec. 7, 2,488 new cases and 20 deaths have been reported. So far this month, DOH has reported 4,141 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported and from Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,116,973 with 19,785 deaths as of Dec. 12. In the United States, cases totaled 15,998,522 with 296,977 deaths. Globally, more than 71.4 million cases have been reported with over 1.6 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 36,664 residents and 723 non-residents. More cases were in females, 19,622 (54%), to 16,995 in males. Gender was unknown in 47. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fourteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,040 residents and 32 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 31% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,013 of 3,264) on Saturday with 19% capacity (63 of 329) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Mease Countryside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 5:35 p.m. Dec. 11, 231 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 46 in ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.26% of 6,294 test results on Dec. 11 were positive, 7.38% of 6,511 results on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Dec. 12. St. Petersburg has the most with 14,206 cases, 7,186 are Clearwater residents, 3,853 from Largo, 2,383 from Palm Harbor, 1,929 from Seminole, 1,807 from Pinellas Park, 1,296 from Tarpon Springs, 1,097 from Dunedin, 677 from Oldsmar, 530 from Safety Harbor, 311 from Clearwater Beach, 271 from Gulfport, 177 from Kenneth City, 171 from South Pasadena, 148 from Indian Rocks Beach, 113 from Belleair, 93 from Madeira Beach, 60 from Belleair Beach, 51 from Crystal Beach, 45 from Tierra Verde, 42 from St. Pete Beach, 32 from North Redington Beach, 31 from Treasure Island, 25 from Bay Pines, seven from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, six from Ozona, five from Redington Shores, four from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 46 as missing.
Since March, 4,822 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 12, upping the death toll to 945. One death was reported on both Dec. 11 and 10 and two were reported on Dec. 9. DOH reported nine on Dec. 8 and five on Dec. 7. Since Dec. 1, 34 deaths have been reported.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 80 in 55-64 (9%), 185 in 65-74 (20%), 288 in 75-84 (30%) and 352 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 636 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 881 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 779 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 18. The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
County officials report that over the past five weeks, new COVID-19 cases have tripled, reaching 341 on Dec. 4 and the percentage of positive tests has doubled. More than 500 new cases were reported on Dec. 11 and 10.
Burton, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, County Commission Chair Pat Gerard, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard attended a Dec. 3 press conference designed to focus attention on the need for residents to comply with an ordinance that required wearing face mask in indoor places and social distancing.
We want to stay open and we want to stay safe,” Burton said in a press release. “We want our businesses to thrive and we want to help them in doing these simple measures to keep everybody safe so we can continue to operate just as we are.”
Gualtieri reported that deputies had recently visited local businesses and found that 40% of bars and 8% of restaurants were in violation of the countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order preventing local governments from fining residents for violating local ordinances meant to help fight COVID-19; however, the governor’s order does not protect businesses.
“Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses, so if we have to go down that path we can,” Gualtieri said. “We don’t want to. We need the businesses, again, to help us help you — to help the community.”
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.1 million with 20,049 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,098,341 on Saturday. Another 18,632 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,116,973 — 10,577 more than the number reported on Dec. 11.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 20,049 deaths, which is 71 more than the number reported on Friday. DOH also reported that 254 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,049.
DOH reports that 57,986 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 12 — 1,080 more than on Dec. 8. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.91% of 121.759 test results on Dec. 11 were positive, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
National cases up to 15.99 million with 296,977 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 4 p.m. Dec. 12, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 15,998,522 with 296,977 deaths compared to 15,089,621 with 285,518 deaths at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. The number of global cases increased to 71,465,660 with 1,601,238 deaths compared to 68,014,594 with 1,553,025 deaths on Dec. 8.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.