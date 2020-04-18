LARGO — Pinellas County Schools’ move to digital learning has been going well for the most part — that’s a good thing since Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that schools will remain closed until the end of the academic year.
Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego and his staff presented a detailed report on what has occurred since the transition during an April 14 virtual School Board meeting, including examples of community support.
Grego told board members that attendance the first week had hit 97% with students engaging in some way. A figure envied by other school district’s around the state, said Board Chair Carol Cook.
DeSantis and the Department of Education required schools to remain closed an extra week after spring break. Then the order was given to close schools until April 15. That date was later extended to May 1.
DeSantis announced Saturday that the state’s K-12 schools will remained closed. The last day of classes in Pinellas is set for May 29.
Grego released a statement Saturday night that said he and the School Board were in full agreement with the governor’s decision to continue with digital learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
He said the safety, health and well-being of students, families, staff and community were of the utmost importance.
“We recognize that there are many end-of-year traditions and this time is exceptionally hard for our high school seniors and their families,” he said. “We are working to ensure such celebrations, especially graduation, are honored and meaningful. During the first three weeks of digital learning nearly 98 percent of our students engaged online. We are committed to continuously improve our supports for our staff, students and families with the ultimate goal of reaching 100 percent student participation.”
Digital learning in Pinellas
The school district used the second week of spring break to prepare to open digital classrooms on March 30. Grego said electronic devices were distributed to students who needed them, teachers were trained and plans were made to continue feeding students when the buildings were closed.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve been at this for two weeks,” Grego said. “It feels longer than that. I believe we’re getting into a groove. What we’ve accomplished is monumental.”
Grego said more than 97% of students were now participating. About 25,000 digital devices have been handed out, including about 4,500 laptop computers.
Cook pointed out that the school district had been able to provide digital devices for students to use at home thanks in part to the school referendum approved by voters since 2004. Some of the money goes to technology.
Five digital distribution sites are open where students can get devices or hot spots, as well as technical support and needed repairs.
Grego thanked Spectrum for providing free internet access to students that qualified. And he thanked, the Juvenile Welfare Board for stepping up and paying delinquent bills for some families. Pinellas Education Foundation and the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg paid for more than 500 hot spots.
“The buildings may be closed, but the teaching and the learning continues,” Grego said. “Pinellas County has done a remarkable job.”
Kevin Hendrick, associate superintendent of Teaching & Learning Services, talked about the district’s “unique and novel approach” that involves students, teachers, parents and caregivers. He said the plan was to make sure that the district wasn’t “overburdening anyone.”
“A few quality lessons are more important than 10 or 12 lessons a week,” he said.
The district is working to provide support, flexibility and balance, he said.
Digital learning in Pinellas includes a single log in system and Microsoft Teams. More than 8,000 instructional staff members have been trained to use Microsoft teams. Hendrick admitted there had been some global issues with Microsoft’s platform, but they were being resolved with continued improvements in functionality.
“We’ve tried to provide teachers with flexibility to meet the needs of individual students and provided resources, but have not mandated that this lesson or assignment has to be used a certain amount of times to try to let teachers decided based on the needs of students and families,” he said.
He said resources are available on the district’s website, https://www.pcsb.org, to help train students and parents. Weekly videos are posted for teachers to answer questions. The district continues to work with Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, which he said had been very supportive.
“This has been a lot of work for staff, but it has come out very well,” he said.
Grego said since the district had transitioned to digital learning there had been a number of “great success stories and forms of innovation.”
He gave an example of the orchestra band instructor at Largo High School finding a way to put 56 individuals together to perform one symphony.
“The innovation that’s taking place is just unbelievable,” he said.
Meal distribution
One of the biggest problems of closing down schools was continuing to provide meals for students in need.
Clint Herbic, associate superintendent for Operational Services, said the district had originally opened nine distribution sites. He said staff had monitored how many meals had been given out each day and then made adjustments based on need, which is greater in some areas of the county.
Staff had been providing one breakfast and one lunch for each child.
However, as of April 22, meal distribution will occur only once a week to comply with guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that recommends that people stay home as much as possible.
Each Wednesday, families will be able to get six days of food for each child. Herbic said caregivers should plan ahead to get that much food at once. Visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/32853 for a list of distribution sites.
Financial matters
Grego said one of the most frequent questions from staff is, “Are we going to get paid?”
Kevin Smith, associate superintendent of Finance & Business Services, said although most of the work being done by his staff is occurring remotely, payroll services are continuing. Vendors are being paid.
He said staff is developing new ways of doing business. One example was the receipt of bids, which typically were hardcopy documents delivered by hand. The district is now accepting electronic bids.
He said the finance department was looking at all expenditures to try to find ways to save money.
“We’re going to be coming into potentially difficult financial times,” he said, adding that it was important to make sure students and teachers have what they need while staying “fiscally responsible as much as we can.”
Reopening the schools
While a decision had not yet been made on reopening schools as of April 14, Grego said staff had been making plans to be ready just in case. He said regardless of whatever decision is made, the district would be putting safety first.
He said the district had been working with the state Department of Education, Department of Health, CDC and elected officials and expected an announcement sometime the week of April 20-24. DeSantis made the announcement to keep schools closed for the rest of the year on April 18.
“We’re preparing for any and all,” he said, adding that preparations include graduating seniors that may not get a traditional ceremony this year.
Preparations have begun for different types of summer programs, he said.
“We’re preparing for anything and everything possible,” he said. “But without a doubt, we want to keep our employees and our students safe.”
Cook praised Grego and his staff for the work they’ve done, as well as students and parents and the entire community for stepping up and making digital learning a success.
“Unfortunately sometimes it takes very difficult times to show how strong we really are,” she said. “Pinellas is strong.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to add statement from Grego.