Eleven locations across Pinellas County are accepting homemade, cloth face covering donations to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The face coverings will be delivered to vulnerable populations throughout the county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its mask guidelines to advise that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where it is difficult to keep six feet from other people, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Wearing a face covering can help keep a carrier of COVID-19 from transmitting the virus to others, but it is not a substitute for social distancing, and it may not protect you from contracting the virus.
The cloth face coverings will be accepted at these locations across Pinellas County:
• St. Pete Fire Rescue Headquarters, 400 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.
• Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole
• Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd., Palm Harbor
• Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave., Oldsmar
• Fire Station 35, 11350 N. 43rd St., Pinellas Park
• Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach
• Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island
• Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
Food Donations will also be accepted at the following sites:
• The Chapel, 2795 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs, on Tuesday: 4-7 p.m.
• RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m.-6:45 p.m.)
• St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-noon. Personal protective equipment also accepted.
Pinellas County will maintain boxes for the cloth face coverings at the donation sites and distribute to community groups for distribution to vulnerable populations. Groups willing to assist with distribution or coordination of a large donation can email EMA@pinellascounty.org.