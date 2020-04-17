PALM HARBOR — Curlew Hills Memory Gardens has offered a livestreaming option for online viewing of its funerals, visitations and other services for nearly a decade.
Utilizing a technology company that provides the service exclusively for the funeral industry, the feature was intended for those unable to attend onsite chapel gatherings, including visitations, funerals, memorial services and private viewings, due to work, illness, distance, or age, according to Keenan Knopke, Curlew Hills president and CEO.
And while he noted it started to gain some steam in the past year, Knopke said the livestreaming feature has experienced a steady surge in interest recently because of the federal and statewide social distancing restrictions enacted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started offering it eight or nine years ago, but nobody took advantage of it until very recently,” Knopke said April 1, adding, “Last fall, a family from the Philippines asked if they could Skype their memorial service to family members back home and we told them we could do it all for them and they said great. From there, the word spread pretty fast.”
Knopke said the online visitation feature, which is free and available to everyone who has a service at the Curlew Road facility, is an ideal example of using technology to complement tradition.
“People used to struggle to bring their sick and disabled relatives to the services,” he said. “Now, they just have to have a laptop. So, it’s useful for everyone from South Pinellas to the Philippines.”
He explained they typically designate one family member to be an administrator. “They send the invite with the link for a particular day and time for the ceremony, so they’re in charge of who gets it,” Knopke said. “We have two cameras, one front and one back, so viewers can toggle back and forth. There may be a slight delay, but they can see and hear everything in real time.”
Despite the option’s obvious advantages during the COVID-19 crisis, Knopke admitted interest in the service hasn’t exactly skyrocketed since the restrictions began, for various reasons.
“It’s been a steady growth,” he said. “Many people are holding off with services until the restrictions are lifted. They’re putting it off until later. But people have used it and it’s a great vehicle to start the closure process. And I’ve noticed what’s happening is they’re going back and watching it again and again, either for additional closure or to just watch, like an old family video.”
Knopke said he expects various forms of online communication and contact will continue to grow moving forward. “I think how we communicate with our families, the virus is going to change all that,” he said. “It’s going to change it all. And if you wait for change to come it’ll bypass you. You have to force change and look at different things, because there’s always a better way to do something.”
For more information on the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens livestreaming services, call 727-789-2000.