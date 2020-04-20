Palm Harbor nursing facility reports outbreak of coronavirus

PALM HARBOR — A nursing facility in northern Pinellas County has reported 13 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.
St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor is the latest facility to see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases within the last week, according to an email exchange between the county administrator’s office and county commissioners Monday.
“Families are being contacted by the facility and our EMS team is being deployed to assist in the transfer of the patients to local hospitals,” the Monday afternoon email said. “As with the Seminole situation, teams will continue to monitor and assist the facility with PPE and infection control practices.”
At least seven residents were expected to be transported from the 80-bed nursing facility on Monday afternoon.
The outbreak is the second of its nature, following an even larger surge of cases at Freedom Square in Seminole this past week, where three patients died and 95 residents were evacuated to local hospitals.
Freedom Square executive director Michael Mason announced Monday that 41 residents have tested positive for the virus and 77 have tested negatively. Additionally, 21 employees have tested positive and 37 have tested negative.
“Discussions are also underway with local, state, and federal leaders about the offer to provide additional testing to all employees and symptomatic residents for COVID-19 on the Freedom Square campus,” Mason said in a press release. “Currently, testing has been made available to all employees at various testing locations in our area.”
Mason went on to say that the Florida State Department of Health is expected to work closely with the facility to develop mitigation strategies.
The two nursing facilities were among 21 long-term care facilities in Pinellas County that have or have had patients with the coronavirus.
On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed the Department of Health to release the list of facilities, which include the following ones in Pinellas:
• Bay Tree Center
• Belleair Health Care Center
• Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor
• Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg
advertisement
• Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services
• Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services
• Heron House Of Largo
• Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center
• Inn At Lake Seminole Square
• Lakeside Oaks Care Center
• Manorcare Health Services Dunedin
• Masonic Home Of Florida
• Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center
• Palm Garden Of Clearwater
• Palm Garden Of Largo
• Pinellas Point Nursing And Rehab Center
• Regal Palms
• South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center
• St. Mark Assisted Living Center
• St. Mark Village
• Tierra Pines Center