Florida Department of Health’s dashboard showed an eighth death in Pinellas County Sunday morning.
DOH reports that a 40-year-old woman died on March 30.
The number of coronavirus cases in the county increased by only five overnight. Cases now total 347.
Statewide, the number of cases has increased to 12,151 with 218 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 318, and 29 are non-Florida residents. The majority are men, 184, and 163 are women. Ages range from 6-95. Fifty-nine people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 317 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are the county’s hotspots. Ninety of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 72 are from Clearwater, 52 from Largo, 19 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 16 from Tarpon Springs, 11 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three each from Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach and South Pasadena.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities.
DOH reported Sunday morning that 6,176 people had been tested in Pinellas with 5,767 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 54. Nearly 6% of tests are positive.
The county’s death toll now stands at eight. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include a 40-year-old woman who died March 30, a 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 12,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 11,764 Sunday morning compared to 11,172 reported the night before. Another 387 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 12,151 —606 more than the 11,545 reported on Saturday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 218, which is 23 more than the number reported Saturday night. DOH reports that 1,490 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 12,151 cases, 1,074 are travel-related, 1,928 had contact with a confirmed case, 709 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 8,053 are under investigation.
DOH reported Sunday morning that 114,580 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 101,253 had tested negative. Almost 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, on Sunday morning cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 312,249 with 8,503 deaths compared to 305,820 cases with 8,291 deaths reported on Saturday night. The number of global cases was up to 1,225,360 cases with 66,542 deaths compared to 1,192,028 cases and 64,316 deaths Saturday night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to updated city of residence information and give information on the county's eight death.