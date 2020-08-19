Pinellas officials say handling COVID-19 in the classrooms will be a tall task

With the start of school less than a week away, there are still questions surrounding the safety of students and teachers in a classroom setting that is overshadowed by the looming threat of the coronavirus.
During a School Board meeting Aug. 11, Pinellas County school officials revealed protocol plans for positive COVID-19 case scenarios for classroom teachers, support staff and students.
Although the protocols exist, PCS Managing Officer for Health Services Sara O’Toole told board members that they weren’t set in stone and to expect a nuanced approach to each positive case.
“I think it’s important for all of us in the school community, from families to our teachers, our school staff, the nursing staff, all of us to remember to be flexible and be gracious with each other as we work through these things,” O’Toole said.
Positive testing in teachers and staff
O’Toole said the most asked about scenario by both staff and parents has been protocol measures should a classroom teacher test positive for COVID-19.
“The classroom teacher question has been one of the most asked questions I’m sure that all of you on the board have been receiving,” O’Toole said. “We’ve been receiving it at district. Our families want to know. Our other school staff want to know.”
• According to the plan, should a teacher test positive for COVID-19, he or she must alert their supervisor, usually the school principal, immediately. The principal will notify the district’s COVID Dashboard.
• The district’s COVID Team, which is currently comprised of two registered nurses and two representatives from Human Resources, will reach out to the principal and the teacher for additional information, and then report the case to the Pinellas County Department of Health.
• The teacher will be directed to isolate per the health department’s recommendations — at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared or since the positive test date; at least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and symptoms have improved.
• Once the health department is notified of the case, it will begin contact tracing inside the district.
“Contract tracing is a pillar of public health, so it is the purview of the department of health,” O’Toole said. “Our team is prepared to assist; we will get information to them quickly; we’ve already established a good two-way communication system with them.”
• The district’s COVID Team will then prepare a letter to be distributed to parents. All affected classes will be sent home to quarantine for 14 days and classrooms will be disinfected.
“As we go through this, I want to say that none of this is linear,” O’Toole said. “There is a lot of overlap and a lot of things that will be happening simultaneously.”
O’Toole said that in an elementary situation, students in a class with a teacher who has tested positive will have to quarantine for 14 days. She stressed, however, that in a secondary setting where students change classes multiple times a day, the magnitude would be far more significant.
“I think that’s very important for this board to hear and for our families to hear,” she said. “The magnitude will be far greater for students who take seven classes every single day.”
In a secondary environment, only the students who come in contact with an infected teacher will be required to quarantine, O’Toole said.
• Both the district’s COVID Team and the DOH will follow up with all identified contacts inside the district and close contacts outside of the district.
• Once a teacher has been cleared by a health care professional, they will be allowed to return to the classroom.
Should a staff member test positive, all the same protocols for teachers will be in place for them, with the exception of having students quarantine.
Should an employee have a family or household member who has tested positive for COVID-19, they will need to follow the same steps as if they tested positive.
Should an employee be exposed to COVID-19 or a contact have a diagnosis, they will have to inform their supervisor, who will report it to the COVID Dashboard; and will be asked to monitor their symptoms.
Positive testing in students
The protocol for positive case scenarios in students is similar to that for teachers, but relies heavily on parental monitoring and reporting.
• Parents will be asked to inform their school principal if their child or children test positive for COVID-19.
• The principal will then report that case to the district’s COVID dashboard, which will then follow up with the DOH to confirm the positive result.
“We do not want to take action until we confirm that it is actually a positive case,” O’Toole said.
• The principal will then send home any siblings or other household contacts for 14 days of quarantine.
• Once the health department is notified of the case, it will begin contact tracing inside and outside of the district.
• The district’s COVID Team will then prepare a letter to be distributed to parents. All affected classes will be sent home to quarantine for 14 days and classrooms will be disinfected.
• Once a student has met all the requirements required by DOH, they will be allowed to return to the classroom.
Students who have been sent home to quarantine will transition to MyPCS Online for those two weeks for digital instruction.
Is testing required for quarantined students?
Students who are sent home for quarantine will be urged to get tested for COVID-19, but will not be required to do so. If students show no symptoms for 14 days, O’Toole said they will be allowed to return.
However, even though a student may not show any symptoms of the virus, it doesn’t mean that they don’t, in fact, have it.
“The thing about COVID-19 that is so unique, and a little disconcerting to everybody, is unlike any other disease — if you have the flu, you are going to have symptoms of the flu,” O’Toole said. “But there is a certain cohort of people who when tested positive never knew they had it.”
School Board member Lisa Cane said she feels like it’s the district’s responsibility to make parents aware that a quarantine situation is likely.
“I feel it is imperative as a parent they either sign a waiver or we post it and put it out front that you need to be available and ready for something like this to occur,” Cane said. “This could be whisked upon a family at very short notice.
“If you are going to the brick-and-mortar setting, you need to be ready should something like this occur,” she continued.
Board member Nicole Carr also voiced her concerns about the impact quarantine will have on working families.
“I think there is this false sense of security that if we have face-to-face available, that it’s actually going to be available to everybody all the time,” Carr said. “We’ve given parents a choice, but in fact it’s unlikely it will be a sustainable option for the entire school year.
“Sometimes I think there is this magical thinking that it’s (COVID-19) going to go away, or it’s not really going to have an effect because we’ve opened schools,” she continued.
“While we offer parents a choice, we need to remember the limited capacity within that choice.”