Florida Department of Health reported 202 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Tuesday, bringing the count to 15,541. Seventeen more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 395.
So far this week, 394 new cases and 22 deaths have been reported. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths — the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 15,427 residents and 114 non-residents. More cases were in females, 8,284 (54%), to 7,100 in males. Gender was unknown for 43. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 41. Seventeen percent were Black and 9% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 441,977 with 6,117 deaths on Tuesday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,307,542 with 148,076 deaths. Globally, nearly 16.5 million cases have been reported with 654,860 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 28 that 1,395 have been hospitalized, including 1,374 residents (23 more than Monday) and 21 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 19.6% capacity in staffed adult beds (573 of 2,930) on Tuesday, compared to 17.7% capacity (514 of 2,906) on Monday, 19.2% (545 of 2,834) on Sunday, 18.6% (528 of 2,840) on Saturday, 20.6% capacity (607 of 2,941) on Friday, 21% capacity (624 of 2,967) on Thursday and 18.3% capacity (538 of 2,940) on Wednesday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 p.m. July 27, 458 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, 94 were in ICU with 46 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 17% on Tuesday, compared to 15% (46 of 303) on Monday, 17% (50 of 294) on Sunday, compared to 12.8% (37 of 289) on Saturday, 15% (43 of 285) on Friday, 15.6% (46 of 295) on Thursday and 13.75% (40 of 291) on Wednesday.
St. Petersburg General Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds. Morton Plant had 11 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had eight, St. Anthony’s had seven, Mease Countryside had six, Mease Dunedin and Largo Medical Center each had five, AdventHealth North Pinellas had four, Palms of Pasadena had three and Northside and Kindred Hospital had two.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had 11 ICU beds, Mease Countryside had seven, AdventHealth North Pinellas had six, Bayfront Health and St. Anthony’s each had five, Mease Dunedin had 4, Largo Medical Center and Palms of Pasadena each had three and Kindred Hospital had two.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 154,693 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 27 with an average rate of positive results at 10%, the same as July 26, July 25 and 24, but up from 9.9% on July 23, July 22 and 21, and 9.8% on July 20, 9.7% on July 19 and July 18, 9.6% on July 17, 9.5% on July 16 and 9.4% on July 15. Results were pending for 21 and 113 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 7.3% of 2,758 tests on July 27 were positive, 5.9% of 3,182 tests on July 26, 4.9% of 3,175 on July 25, 5.7% of 4,478 on July 24, 7.7% of 4,381 on July 23, 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22, 6.2% of 4,064 on July 21 were positive, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20, 8.1% of 2,771 on July 19, 8.1% of 5,376 on July 18, 9.2% of 3,057 on July 17, 9.5% of 3,414 on July 16 and 9.9% of 2,663 on July 15.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Tuesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 6,543 cases, 3,030 are Clearwater residents, 1,598 from Largo, 861 from Palm Harbor, 784 from Pinellas Park, 737 from Seminole, 439 from Tarpon Springs, 387 from Dunedin, 259 from Oldsmar, 200 from Safety Harbor, 119 from Clearwater Beach, 88 from Gulfport, 65 from Kenneth City, 50 from Indian Rocks Beach, 50 from South Pasadena, 28 from Madeira Beach, 23 from Belleair, 20 from Belleair Beach, 17 from Crystal Beach, nine from Tierra Verde and North Redington Beach, eight from Treasure Island, five from St. Pete Beach and Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one from Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 83 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,047 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 118 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 26 with 1,061 cases in residents and 524 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 122 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 88 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 88 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 74 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 71 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 70 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 67 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 63 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 49 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 44 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 38 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 35 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 31 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 31 by The Oaks of Clearwater, 31 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 30 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 26 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 24 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 23 by Stirling House 2 in Dunedin, 21 by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by Royal Oaks Manor in Largo, 19 by Regal Palms in Largo, 19 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 18 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 15 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 16 by Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, 15 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 12 by Palm Garden of Largo, 12 by Country Inn in Pinellas Park and 12 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 12.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported on July 28 that 17 more county residents had died due to COVID-19, upping the death toll to 395. The dead included eight women, ages 87, 85, 84, 79, 75, 73, 72 and 68; and nine men, ages, 87, 83, 80, 80, 79, 77, 73, 68 and 59.
At least 269 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 592 deaths, or 22%, and Palm Beach County is No. 3 with 310 deaths, or 12%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 25, 27 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 20 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 15 by Jacaranda Manor and Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 10 by Boca Ciega Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and Walton Place; seven by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; and five by Patrick Manor.
In addition, four deaths were reported by Grand Villa of Largo, North Rehabilitation Center and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center. Three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Regal Palms, Palm Garden of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Carrington Place of St. Pete and Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Royal Oaks Manor, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Westminster Suncoast, West Bay of Tampa and Sunset Point.
One death was reported by Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
DOH reported five COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on July 27, including two women, age 81 and 89; and three men, age 92, 75 and 73. DOH reported on July 26 that a 74-year-old woman had died due to COVID-19. DOH confirmed five COVID-19 related deaths on July 25, including three women, two ages 90 and one age 89; and two men, age 73 and 79.
DOH confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths on July 25, including two women, age 81 and 56, and one man, age 71. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 10 death investigation reports that day, including seven from long-term care facilities.
Two deaths were residents of Peninsula Health and Rehabilitation: A 65-year-old woman who died July 18 and a 99-year-old woman who died July 19. Two died on July 19: a 69-year-old man from Heather Haven and an 88-year-old man from Union House.
A 93-year-old woman died July 20 from Consulate Health Care. Two died July 21: a 78-year-old woman from Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg and a 97-year-old woman from Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Two died who had gone to a local hospital from their home: a 73-year-old man who died July 12 and a 79-year-old man died July 20. The last report was on a 61-year-old woman who died July 16 at Largo Medical Center. She was involved in a vehicle crash on June 8 and suffered a broken tibia and fibula (bones in the lower leg). After treatment at Largo Medical Center, she was transported to Largo Medical Center’s Indian Rocks Rehab Center on June 19. On June 24, she was found to be hypoxic and septic. She was transported back to Largo Medical Center where she tested positive for COVID-19.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 15 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 26, which is one more than reported on July 24.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, 11 in 45-54, 27 in 55-64, 72 in 65-74, 126 in 75-84 and 153 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 21 to extend the local state of emergency through July 31.
Commissioners will meet July 30 to consider another extension of the state of emergency.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing (keeping 6 feet apart) is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 440,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 436,867 on Tuesday. Another 5,110 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 441,977 — 9,230 more than the number reported on Monday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 6,117, which is 186 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 123 non-Florida residents have died, which is five more than reported on Monday.
DOH reports that 24,917 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 585 more than the number reported on Monday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,485,141 had been done statewide as of July 27 with 12.7% coming back as positive, up from 12.6% on July 26, 12.5% on July 25, 12.4% on July 24, 12.3% on July 23, 12.1% on July 22, up from 12% on July 21, 11.9% on July 20, 11.8% on July 19, up from 11.6% on July 18, 11.5% on July 17 and 11.3% on July 16. DOH reported that 4,842 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 3,017.
Looking at daily results, 11.69% of 69,804 tests on July 27 were positive, 11.39% of 69,277 tests on July 26, 11.06% of 75,110 on July 25, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 on July 23, 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22, 10.55% of 82,644 on July 21, 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20, 14.74% of 60,787 on July 19, 11.83% of 93,122 on July 18, 12.17% of 74,247 on July 17, 11.85% of 84,286 on July 16 and 12.97% of 93,017 on July 15.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
National cases top 4.3 million with 148,076 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,307,542 with 148,076 deaths compared to 4,238,500 with 146,968 deaths at 11:45 a.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 16,534,345 with 654,860 deaths compared to 16,296,635 with 649,662 deaths on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
