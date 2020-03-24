Pinellas County is looking for help in as many places as possible, as Emergency Management works to keep enough local supplies needed to respond to the coronavirus.
The county put out a request Tuesday evening asking for donations from the public.
According to Dave Conner, marketing and public information manager, the county does have some supplies and had received six pallets from a federal distribution site in Orlando this week. However, officials are anticipating potential shortages as the need to respond to the virus continues for an undetermined length of time.
The county is now proactively collecting personal protective equipment and disinfectants needed by hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes and home healthcare workers.
Part of that proactive effort includes reaching out to the public and local businesses that may be able to help. Items requested include:
Personal protection equipment items
• Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)
• P100 masks
• N95 masks
• Face shields
• Nitrile exam gloves, powder free
• 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves
• Eye protection - safety glasses
• Surgical tear away gowns
• Safety eye goggles
Disinfectants
• Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol
• 91% isopropyl alcohol
• Clorox wipes
• Lysol disinfectant spray
• Sani-cloth wipes
• 3% hydrogen peroxide
Medical equipment
• Ventilators
Pinellas County has opened three sites to receive these specific donations from businesses and individuals. Staff and volunteers will retrieve items from vehicles to maximize social distancing.
Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday and on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at:
• St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 715 E. Orange St., Tarpon Springs.
• Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole.
• Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Conner said more dates for collections will be added if needed.
He said the county wants to be as prepared as possible to make sure it can keep up with its own demands. He reminded the public that this is a very different situation from what might be encountered during a hurricane when help would be available from other locations.
“Effectively, the world is experiencing shortage issues,” he said. “Help isn’t available from other places.”
The public should only bring the items requested on the list to the drop-off locations.
Businesses that can provide needed items also can call the Citizens Information Center at 727-464-4333, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Other donations
Residents and businesses also are asked to help local food banks. Non-perishable food supplies can be taken to:
• Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center: http://tscenter.org
Food Donations accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs.
• RCS Pinellas: https://rcspinellas.org
Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Thursdays 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
700 Druid Road, Clearwater.
• St. Pete Free Clinic: https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org
Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 am. - 12:30 p.m.
863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.