For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas, bringing the tally to 63,326. Twenty-eight died due to the novel coronavirus. The death toll stands at 1,372.
The numbers have been improving in recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was a decrease over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,830,988 with 29,434 deaths as of Feb. 14. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the United States, cases totaled 27,676,502 with 485,728 deaths compared to 27,625,859 with 485,029 deaths as of 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Globally, just over 109 million cases and 2.4 million deaths had been reported compared to 108.72 million cases and nearly 2.4 million deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 61,778 residents and 1,548 non-residents. More cases were in females, 32,991 (53%), to 28,742 in males. Gender was unknown in 45. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,094 residents and 48 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (728 of 3,146) on Monday with 19% capacity (63 of 336) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas, St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Feb. 15, 251 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 69 in ICU and 31 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.14% of 2,056 test results on Feb. 14 were positive, 5.40% of 2,646 results on Feb. 13 were positive, 4.73% of 4,674 on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2 and 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,533 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Feb. 14. St. Petersburg has the most with 22,788 cases, 12,117 are Clearwater residents, 6,762 from Largo, 4,251 from Palm Harbor, 3,355 from Seminole, 3,104 from Pinellas Park, 2,253 from Tarpon Springs, 1,992 from Dunedin, 1,200 from Oldsmar, 973 from Safety Harbor, 522 from Clearwater Beach, 490 from Gulfport, 287 from Indian Rocks Beach, 264 from South Pasadena, 260 from Kenneth City, 243 from Belleair, 176 from Madeira Beach, 99 from Belleair Beach, 91 from Tierra Verde, 78 from Crystal Beach, 70 from St. Pete Beach, 51 from North Redington Beach, 50 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 26 from Lealman, 15 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, nine from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 41 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14, upping the death toll to 1,372.
Deaths have been declining in recent weeks. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-7. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 14, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 15 in the 35-44 group (1%), 38 in 45-54 (3%), 108 in 55-64 (8%), 277 in 65-74 (20%), 411 in 75-84 (30%) and 517 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 825 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 974 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 970 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 19 at their Feb. 9 meeting. The county administrator is expected to extend it another seven days through Feb. 26.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.83 million with 29,434 deaths
DOH reported another 1,797,728 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 14 with 33,260 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,830,988 — 3,615 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 28,934. DOH also reported that 500 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 29,434, 159 more than yesterday.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, 47,269 new cases and 1,147 deaths were reported, a decrease from recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 76,219 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 14. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.83% of 51,627 test results were positive, 6.97% of 77,528 results on Feb. 13, 6.44% of 107,465 on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2 and 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 14, statewide, 1,284,052 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,103,298 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 106,704 doses have been administered including 55,405 receiving the first dose and 51,299 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 63,835 and 42,571 males with 298 unknown; and 74,507 were white, 4,026 were Black and 2,806 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 235,129 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 227,369 and Broward with 203,450 doses. DOH also reported that 68,052 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 400,293 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 232,533 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 99,811. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
In Pinellas, 16,705 ages 65-74 have received two doses, 9,051 ages 75-84 and 5,715 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.