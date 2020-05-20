AAA says travelers will stay close to home this Memorial Day

Clearwater Beach south of Pier 60 looks crowded in this photo taken at noon May 9, although Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says an aerial view shows it wasn’t too bad. Still, some of the parking lots in the area had to be closed to manage the crowds. He recommends that people plan their trips using the beach capacity dashboard and to arrive early. The dashboard will be active from 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, through Memorial Day on May 25.