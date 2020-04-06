DOH reporting 372 COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County

Pinellas County’s coronavirus cases are up to 372, according to the report released Monday night by the Florida Department of Health — that’s 10 more than the number reported this morning and 13 more than what DOH reported last night.
The county’s death toll remains at eight.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 13,629 with 254 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 339, and 33 are non-Florida residents. The majority are men, 194, and 178 are women. Ages range from 6-95. Sixty-four people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 330 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. The county’s hotspots are St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo. Ninety-three of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 75 are from Clearwater, 52 from Largo, 20 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 18 from Tarpon Springs, 12 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three each from Indian Rocks Beach, Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Belleair, Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities.
DOH reported Monday night that 6,581 people had been tested in Pinellas with 6,133 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 68. DOH said 5.7% of tests were positive.
The county’s death toll stands at eight. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and included a 40-year-old woman who died March 30, an 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases more than 13,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 13,214 on Monday night compared to 12,925 reported Monday morning. Another 415 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 13,629 — 305 more than the number reported this morning and 1,279 more than what DOH reported Sunday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 254, which is 18 more than the number reported Monday morning. DOH reports that 1,719 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 13,629 cases, 1,164 are travel-related, 2,362 had contact with a confirmed case, 788 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 8,900 are under investigation.
DOH reported Monday night that 126,048 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 111,022 had tested negative. Almost 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, about 6:30 p.m. Monday cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 362,757 with 10,689 deaths compared to 347,003 cases with 10,335 deaths reported at 1:30 p.m. The number of global cases was up to 1,337,749 cases with 74,169 deaths compared to 1,309,439 cases and 72,638 deaths reported Monday afternoon.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.