Florida Department of Health reported 305 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Saturday, bringing the total to 13,019. Ten more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 312.
So far this week, 2,175 cases have been reported and 81 deaths. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on Monday, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 337,569 with 4,895 deaths on Saturday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,664,102 with 139,302 deaths. Globally, more than 14.1 million cases have been reported with 597,361 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 12,917 residents and 102 non-residents. More cases were in females, 6,939 (54%), to 5,911 in males. Gender was unknown for 67. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 40. Seventeen percent were Black and 8% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 18 that 1,121 have been hospitalized, including 1,103 residents (40 more than Friday) and 18 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 18% capacity in adult beds (528 of 2,955) on Saturday, compared to nearly 19% capacity (550 of 2,908) on Friday, 18% capacity (520 of 2,902) on Thursday, 19.59% capacity (510 of 2,899) on Wednesday, 16.82% capacity (491 of 2,936) on Tuesday, almost 16% capacity in adult beds (467 of 2,906) on Monday and 17.5% capacity (515 of 2,947) on Sunday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 501 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was nearly 17% (49 of 291) on Saturday, compared to 16% (48 or 299) on Friday, 15% (44 of 293) on Thursday, 17% (50 of 293) on Wednesday, 10.6% (32 of 302) on Tuesday, 8.6% (26 of 302) on Monday and 8.5% (25 of 294) on Sunday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 96 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 51 were on a ventilator. The county still had 466 ventilators available.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. Morton Plant had 13 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had 11, Largo Medical Center had seven, Mease Countryside had five, Northside had four, St. Anthony’s and Mease Dunedin had three, Kindred Hospital and had two and AdventHealth North Pinellas had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General.
Morton Plant had 20 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had 15, Largo Medical Center had three, Mease Dunedin, Northside, Kindred Hospital and Mease Countryside had two each. St. Anthony’s and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had one.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Thursday, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 134,974 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 17 with an average rate of positive results at 9.6%, up from 9.5% on July 16, 9.4% on July 15, 9.3% on July 14 and 13, 9.2% on July 12, 9% on July 11, 8.9% on July 9 and 10, 8.7% on July 8, 8.5% on July 7, 8.3% on July 6 and 8.2% on July 5. Ninety-four tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 40.
According to the county specific report, 9.2% of 3,057 tests on July 17 were positive, 9.5% of 3,414 tests on July 16, 9.9% of 2,663 on July 15, 8.9% of 3,709 on July 14, 10.2% of 2,846 on July 13, 7.7% of 7,296 July 12, 5.6% of 4,293 on July 11, 7.3% of 4,027 on July 10, 9.6% of 4,530 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8, 11% of 3,044 on July 7, 12.3% of 2,058 on July 6 and 11.5% of 1,743 on July 5.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday. St. Petersburg has the most with 5,621 cases, 2,424 are Clearwater residents, 1,339 from Largo, 712 from Palm Harbor, 637 from Seminole, 628 from Pinellas Park, 377 from Tarpon Springs, 323 from Dunedin, 213 from Oldsmar, 166 from Safety Harbor, 95 from Clearwater Beach, 71 from Gulfport, 55 from Kenneth City, 43 from South Pasadena, 40 from Indian Rocks Beach, 21 from Madeira Beach, 16 from Belleair and Belleair Beach, 14 from Crystal Beach, eight from Tierra Verde, seven from Treasure Island and North Redington Beach, five from St. Pete Beach, four from Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 56 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,672 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 132 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 17 with 975 cases in residents and 599 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 137 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 92 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 85 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 84 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 80 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 76 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 61 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 54 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 44 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 44 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 28 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 28 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 27 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 26 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 25 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Stirling House 2, 23 by Regal Palms in Largo, 23 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 22 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 20 by Royal Oaks Manor in Largo, 18 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 17 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 16 by Palm Garden of Pinellas in Largo, 15 by The Oaks of Clearwater, 15 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin, 15 by Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, 14 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg and 14 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg and. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported the deaths of 10 more county residents July 18 due to COVID-19, including seven women, ages 102, 93, 89, 81, 79, 73 and 61; and three men. Two were ages 69 and one was 80. The death toll increased to 312.
At least 219 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 11, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; seven by Jacaranda Manor; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; five by Walton Place; and five at Boca Ciega Center.
In addition, three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater and two by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, Grand Villa of Largo, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, North Rehabilitation Center and Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Stirling House I, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regal Palms.
DOH reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 on July 17, including two women, ages 93 and 58; and three men, ages 79, 77 and 48. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 35 death investigation reports the same day including 24 from long-term care facilities.
The deaths included four from Jacaranda Manor, a 72-year-old woman who died July 14, an 86-year-old man who died July 14, a 69-year-old man who died July 9 and a 69-year-old man who died June 21.
Three were from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center, an 81-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman who both died July 12 a 76-year-old man who died July 15. Two were from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 63-year-old man who died July 8 and an 87-year-old woman who died July 11.
Two were from Arbor Oaks, a 73-year-old man who died July 6 and an 88-year-old man who died July 4, and two were from Boca Ciega Center, a 93-year-old man who died July 12 and a 92-year-old woman who died July 13.
Additional deaths from long-term care facilities included a 76-year-old man who died July 10 from North Rehabilitation Center, a 76-year-old man who died July 11 from Baytree Lakeside Nursing Home, a 78-year-old man who died July 12 from Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a 94-year-old woman who died June 30 from Egret Cove, an 89-year-old man who died July 14 from Gulf Shore Care Center, a 76-year-old man who died July 13 from Shore Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 98-year-old man who died July 13 from The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, a 77-year-old man who died July 13 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, an 86-year-old woman who died July 13 from Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, a 92-year-old woman who was found dead in her bed July 13 at Bardmoor Oaks in Largo and a 70-year-old woman who died July 14 from Bardmoor Oaks.
Seven went to a local hospital for their home, including a 69-year-old woman who died July 12, a 68-year-old man died July 12, a 70-year-old man who died July 13, a 71-year-old man who died July 13, a 66-year-old woman who died July 8, an 88-year-old woman who died July 14 and a 64-year-old woman who died July 14.
Two died under hospice care: an 86-year-old man and 97-year-old woman who both died July 13. An 84-year-old woman died July 14 after going to the hospital from her home, but she had spent time prior at a rehabilitation facility in Pasco County.
The last report was on a 51-year-old woman who died July 14. She and her family had recently moved to Pinellas County from North Carolina and had been living in a motel.
Other deaths this week
DOH confirmed 17 COVID-19 related deaths on July 16, including seven women, ages 102, 92, 90, 89, 82, 72 and 70, and 10 men. Two were 76, and the rest were ages, 98, 88, 84, 77, 73, 71, 70 and 68.
The medical examiner’s office released 32 death reports on July 16, including 21 on residents of long-term care facilities. Two were from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, an 88-year-old woman found dead on June 28 and a 91-year-old woman who died July 10; three from Bon Secours Maria Manor, a 90-year-old woman who died July 10, a 95-year-old woman and 92-year-old woman who both died July 11; two from Boca Ciega Nursing Center, a 58-year-old woman who died July 10 and a 69-year-old woman who died July 11; and two men from Cross Terrace Rehab Center, an 85-year-old and an 86-year-old. They both died on July 11.
Other deaths reported from long-term care facilities included two from Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, a 91-year-old woman who died July 8 and a 92-year-old woman who died July 11, a 62-year-old man who died July 9 from Highland Pines Nursing Home, an 87-year-old woman who died July 9 from Kensington Gardens, a 79-year-old woman who died July 10 from West Bay Nursing Home, a 75-year-old woman who died July 10 from Jacaranda Manor, a 90-year-old woman who died June 30 from Arbor Oaks, a 92-year-old man who died July 10 while under hospice care at Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, a 78-year-old woman who died July 11 from Walton Place, a 91-year-old man who died July 11 from Regal Palm, a 76-year-old man who died July 11 from Brentwood ALF in St. Petersburg, and an 86-year-old man who died July 11 from Countryside Rehab & Healthcare.
Other reports included a 70-year-old man under home hospice who died July 10, a 73-year-old woman hospital patient who died July 10, a 51-year-old woman who died July 8 who had been taken to the hospital from an unnamed group home, and a 100-year-old woman who died July 11 at home. The report noted that she had been under hospice care and had not left her home “in a while.” It is believed she was exposed by a caregiver or family member(s).
Six others had gone from their home to the hospital, including a 47-year-old man who died July 7, an 80-year-old woman who died July 9, a 78-year-old who died July 9, a 77-year-old man who died July 11, a 74-year-old woman who died July 11 and a 67-year-old man who died July 8.
The last report was on a 41-year-old man from Georgia who had been working and living in St. Petersburg. He was found dead in his bed in his apartment on July 8. He was last seen alive on July 1.
DOH reported 16 deaths on July 15: 10 women, ages 97, 96, 88, 86, 79, 76, 64, 62, 55, 51; and six men, ages 85, 81, 80, 76, 67 and 62.
DOH confirmed 26 on July 14, including 15 women, ages 95, 92, 87, 80, 75, 74, 73, 66 and 69, and two ages 91, two ages 78, and two ages 76; and 11 men, ages 93, 86, 85, 83, 77, 62, 57, 41 and three ages 76.
DOH reported seven deaths on July 13, including four women, ages 100, 92, 87 and 69; and three men, two ages 86 and a 73-year-old. The medical examiner’s office released death investigations the same day on four long-term care residents who died July 9, including a 62-year-old man from Jacaranda Manor, a 76-year-old woman from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center, a 96-year-old woman from The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete and a 73-year-old man from Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 12 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 15, which is one more than reported on July 12.
In Pinellas, one death also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, 10 in 45-54, 22 in 55-64, 53 in 65-74, 96 in 75-84 and 124 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 16 to extend the local state of emergency through July 24. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places where social distancing, (keeping 6 feet apart), is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas, said some signs point to good results from the local mask order and the state order that closed bars in terms of recent number of cases and positivity rates from testing. However, the county’s death rate is up compared to past weeks.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said most people were complying with the mask order, and less than 10 complaints a day were coming in about those not wearing one. He reminded the public that some may have medical reasons that prevent them from wearing a mask.
The county also is looking into reports of restaurants operating as a bar and bars without a food license that have been open. Gualtieri said he knew of two bars that had been open when they shouldn’t have been. He said they have since shut down.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count passes 337,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 333,201 on Saturday. Another 4,368 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 337,569 — 10,328 more than the number reported on Friday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 4,895, which is 90 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 107 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 20,632 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 441 more than the number reported on Friday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,935,521 tests had been done statewide as of July 17 with 11.5% coming back as positive, up from 11.3% on July 16, 11.2% on July 15, and the same (11.3%) as July 14, but up from 10.8% on July 13, up from 10.7% on July 12, 10.4% on July 11 up from 10.2% on July 10, 10% on July 9, 9.8% on July 8, 9.6% on July 7 and 9.4% on July 6.
As of July 15, 3,533 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,320.
Looking at daily results, 12.17% of 74,247 tests on July 17 were positive, 11.85% of 84,286 on July 16, 12.97% of 93,017 tests on July 15, 13.59% of 64,132 on July 14, 15.03% of 52,395 on July 13, 12.9% of 97,783 on July 12, 13.62% of 123,501 on July 11, 15.3% of 73,733 on July 10, 15.3% of 80,757 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8 were positive, 17.3% of 62,744 on July 7 and 19.3% of 39,169 on July 6.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week. Pinellas County School District is making plans; however, many are concerned about returning to in-person classes.
The public asked the county commission to do something about schools opening during a July 16 meeting; however, that decision is up to the local school board and the Department of Education.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 3.66 million with 139,302 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,664,102 with 139,302 deaths compared to 3,578,593 with 138,384 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The number of global cases increased to 14,104,033 with 597,361 deaths compared to 13,841,890 with 590,845 deaths on Friday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.