More than a dozen Pinellas County churches teaming up for May 9 food drive

LARGO — On Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, more than a dozen churches in Pinellas County will host a “Pop the Trunk” food drive to collect nonperishable, high-protein food donations to be distributed to area food banks.
The event was conceived by officials from Anona United Methodist Church, 13233 Indian Rocks Road in Largo, in response to food shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Anona’s director of marketing Lesley Thompson.
“At Anona, we’re a very missional church, and mission work is a huge part of the United Methodist Church in general. It’s a huge part of who we are,” Thompson said by phone recently. “In early March, we packed 25,000 meals here, and more than 100,000 total, with three other churches in Pinellas County, and they’ve all gone to families in the area who desperately needed them.”
Thompson said after the meal packing event, Anona’s leaders started searching for their next COVID-19-related mission, and after learning the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive scheduled for May 9 was postponed due to the coronavirus, they decided to host a local replacement for the national event.
“After realizing Stamp Out Hunger was canceled, we we’re looking for a way to support RCS, because they’re an amazing organization in the community,” she said of the Clearwater-based nonprofit that’s provided everything from food to affordable housing to those in need for more than 50 years. “But we wanted to be conscientious of protecting our congregation as well as the community, and that’s where we came up with the Pop the Trunk idea.”
Thompson explained the process for dropping off food would be performed following statewide social distancing and mass gathering guidelines.
“They drive up, stay in their car and stay protected, volunteers wearing protective gear will remove the donations from the car and then the people can drive away,” she said, adding they would be spacing the cars at least 6 feet apart and not allowing anyone to park.
“Nobody will be at risk, but it will benefit so many people in Pinellas County.”
Thompson said after she reached out to UMC district officials, more organizations decided to participate.
“Twelve other churches and two funeral homes decided to join in, and we’re hoping to get a few more on board if they are able to meet our safety measures,” she said, noting the list of those participating can be found at anona.com/popthetrunk.
Some churches on the list include Seminole United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church Pinellas Park, Palm Harbor United Methodist Church and Skycrest United Methodist Church on Drew Street in Clearwater.
As to what Anona officials plan to do after the May 9 event, Thompson said she envisioned this being the first of many Pop the Trunk events in the coming weeks and months.
“We’re already working to plan the next one, and we might start doing them on a regular basis because we don’t anticipate the need going away any time soon,” Thompson said.
“We did over 25,000 meals here a month ago and they’re already gone. So, it shows that our community needs organizations like us to step up to the plate, and we plan to do just that. This is just the start.”
For more information on Anona United Methodist Church’s Pop the Trunk Food Drive on Saturday, May 9, visit anona.com/popthetrunk.