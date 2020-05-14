Dunedin officials tap into ideas to help bars, restaurants

DUNEDIN — Here's some food — and beer — for thought.
If the state's restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic stipulate that restaurants can serve sandwiches on their porches, why shouldn't bars be able to serve drinks in such a setting?
That, essentially, is the question bars and breweries have brought to Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski.
At the City Commission meeting May 5, Bujalski said that craft-beer establishments have expressed frustration because under the governor's orders, they aren't allowed to open yet. Same goes for bars and similar establishments that don't serve food.
Saying that the craft beer scene is a huge driver of Florida's economy, she suggested officials ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to look at the issue and, while still requiring social distancing, consider allowing bars and breweries to open. Dunedin, which has several breweries and tap houses downtown, is known for being a destination for craft beer lovers.
The bars and breweries, many which have porches, are itching to get back to business, Bujalski said.
"The frustration is, most of them have porches and they feel that it is no different to being on their porch consuming something, whether it's food or drink," she said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney asked City Manager Jennifer Bramley if the issue has come up in meeting among local city managers. Bramley said it hasn't, but she would be happy to discuss the topic with other city managers and county officials.
"There's a lot of clarity with a porch and an outside area a porch has," Freaney said. "If you buy it there, you can go. You can buy it there and social distance in a responsible way."
She had no problem discussing the matter with other city managers and the governor.
"It seems like something that can kind of be sliced out as an exception," she said.
Commissioner Heather Gracy said she thinks the issue would be a good conversation to have regionally, but the message on behalf of Dunedin's bars and breweries might be lost if brought to the governor.
"There are all kind of lobbyists up there, too, doing that job," she said, adding that she wants to advocate uniformity throughout the city, not just for downtown.
If city officials are going to talk to the governor, she also wants to address unemployment, she said.
On a related issue, Bramley said city officials plan to put 10 to 12 picnic tables at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, located in the heart of downtown.
The tables will be spaced far apart in the shade and sanitized four times a day, she said, and garage and recycling cans will be provided. The intent is to accommodate people who want to take their to-go orders to the park, she said.
"A lot of people just want to do that," Bramley said. "They want to be out and about. We need to make sure they have the distance that they need."
She said Commissioner Jeff Gow recommended the idea to her.
"I think it's a great idea, and we plan to have it ready by this weekend," she said.
Gow said most of the people who dine downtown order alcoholic beverages. He said there needs to be some thought behind allowing alcoholic beverages in the parks if that's the direction city officials takes.
The message Bramley said she is getting from the business community, the City Commission and staff is to do the plan gradually and keep the public safe. They want to establish a venue for people to get out and support businesses but avoid creating a street festival.
"I like the idea of Pioneer Park. That's really good," said Commissioner Deborah Kynes, also suggesting that city officials consider creative ways of taking advantage of unused spaces to accommodate patrons of restaurants and other businesses.
"I have been really thinking about this. We have some bricked alleyways that would really be wonderful," Kynes said.
As part of the governor's Phase II opening criteria, Bramley believes city officials can take such measures.
Bujalski said the governor decided to allow businesses to sell to-go drinks. She agreed that she doesn't want to see a festival atmosphere downtown, but if people want to go to the park and have a drink with their dinner, "I don't want us to overregulate the whole thing."