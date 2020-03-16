Pinellas County’s coronavirus cases increase to four

Pinellas County now has four confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an announcement from the Florida Department of Health on Monday afternoon.
All are male, ages 58-67. Two of the four are travel-related cases, meaning there is a known history of exposure to COVID-19 outside the state. The DOH provided no information about the other two.
In addition, the number of cases statewide has increased to 131. Another six Floridians have been diagnosed and are isolated in another state. Eighteen cases in non-residents also have been reported in the state. Ages of those infected range from 19-83.
The number of deaths remains at four.
The state DOH also reported that the total number of cases in the United States was up to 4,093, which is a considerable increase compared to the March 13 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that gave a number of 1,629 of either confirmed or presumptive cases in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Presumptive means the person has tested positive at a local lab but that test has not been confirmed by the CDC.
The CDC also was reporting that 41 people had died in the U.S. from coronavirus.
The latest report from Florida DOH shows 175,275 cases globally. According to the World Health Organization, as of March 14, 5,393 have died.
Local state of emergency
Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved a local state of emergency March 13 that delegates authority to the county administrator, allowing him to take measures to keep residents safe and help mitigate and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Administrator Barry Burton also can approve emergency expenditures as necessary.
Limiting social engagement is an important part of the response. The state of emergency gives Burton the power to cancel large events or other events that could tax local resources. It also allows him to enact practices that support first responders and take actions that restrict contact with residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult day care facilities.
The sheriff’s office delivered a letter from Burton to the county’s 71 nursing homes, 177 assisted living facilities and 14 adult day cares informing them of mandatory procedures for screening and reduced visitation. According to DOH-Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe, 13,500 county residents live in nursing homes or ALFs.
Choe says DOH continues to focus its efforts on mitigation and containment with a goal to delay the epidemic to prevent it from “overwhelming the healthcare community.”
The county’s state of emergency is only good for seven days and will likely be renewed on March 20.
Choe says “social distancing” is important to prevent the spread, which is one of the mitigation strategies recommended by the CDC. The county is following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recommendation to postpone or cancel any mass gatherings, defined by the CDC as events with 250 people or more. If the event is not canceled, the governor says measures should be enacted to screen participants to make sure no one that has been exposed to the virus is in attendance.
Burton is reviewing upcoming events in Pinellas and making decisions as necessary according to current information. The CDC put out new guidance March 15, advising to suspend gatherings of 50 or more for the next eight weeks.
Pinellas County Schools are closing an extra week for spring break and University of South Florida, St. Petersburg College and Eckerd College are moving to online instruction.
Many events and programs are canceled around Pinellas.
The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear within two to 14 days after exposure. COVID-19 can spread from person to person through droplets from the nose or mouth and can happen with a person coughs or sneezes. The virus can spread when a person touches an object or surface that has been contaminated and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.
Residents who think they should be tested should call the state hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county’s hotline at 727-824-6900 for case-by-case guidance.
The county has a new webpage devoted to information about the coronavirus. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm.
