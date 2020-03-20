DOH reports 22 cases of coronavirus in Pinellas

The Florida Department of Health reported only one additional case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pinellas County when it released the latest numbers at 6 p.m. March 20, bringing the new total to 22.
Twenty-one are Florida residents. The new case is a non-resident.
Thirteen of the county’s cases are in men and nine are in women. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas. Sixteen of the cases are travel-related, four are not travel-related and two are unknown. Ages range from 23-67.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed March 11.
The DOH reports that 175 county residents had been tested as of Friday morning. Twenty-one were positive and 116 were negative. No results were available for 38.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents is up to 510 Friday evening compared to 474 that morning with another 53 cases in non-residents, bringing the total to 563.
The number of deaths in the state increased to 11.
DOH says that 7,367 had been tested and results are pending for 1,094. As of Friday evening, 1,049 people were being monitored.
The number of cases nationwide increased to 15,219 on March 20 compared to 10,442 reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the day before. The number of deaths increased from 150 to 201. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 20 show 234,247 cases globally with 9,840 deaths. Numbers on the state DOH’s dashboard showed global cases up to 265,495 as of March 20.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Update the numbers from WHO after the March 20 report was released.