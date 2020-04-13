Florida Department of Health reported on Monday morning that cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County had increased to 470 — 15 more than the number reported last night.
The low numbers of COVID-19 cases DOH reported over the weekend may have created a false sense of optimism with only nine new cases in a 24-hour period from April 11-12. But it was the Easter holiday.
The county’s death toll remains at 13 with five of those deaths reported from April 7-11.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 20,601 with 470 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 558,526 with 22,146 deaths. Globally, nearly 1.9 million cases have been reported with 116,052 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 433 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases were men, 52%, and 48% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 53.
DOH reports that 89 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 44% available bed capacity on Monday morning with nearly 39% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Monday morning, DOH reported that 9,005 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,482 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 53. DOH said 5.2% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 431 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 129, another 98 are Clearwater residents, 58 from Largo, 29 from Seminole, 28 from Palm Harbor, 22 from Tarpon Springs, 16 from Dunedin, 10 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Twenty-one cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Five deaths reported last week
The county’s death toll remains at 13. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.
Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 20,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 20,035 on Monday morning. Another 566 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 20,601 — 706 more than the number reported last night and 1,247 more than what DOH reported Sunday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 470, which is nine more than the number reported on Sunday night. DOH reports that 2,694 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Monday morning that 197,996 had been tested statewide with 175,606 testing negative. DOH says 10.5 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 20,601 statewide cases, 1,411 were travel-related, 4,287 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,059 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 13,278 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 550,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 558,526 with 22,146 deaths compared 554,226 with 21,994 deaths reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 1,870,076 with 116,052 deaths compared to 1,840,093 with 113,948 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.