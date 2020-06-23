Florida Department of Health reported 13 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Pinellas on Tuesday, upping the death toll to 130. Another 179 COVID-19 cases were added, bringing the count to 4,033.
In the last two days, 366 new cases and 15 deaths have been reported in Pinellas.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
In comparison, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported from June 8-14. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 103,506 with 3,237 deaths on Tuesday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,313,445 with 120,451 deaths. Globally, more than 9.1 million cases have been reported with 472,856 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 3,971 residents and 62 non-residents. More cases were in females, 2,272, to 1,687 in males. Ages range from 1-102. Median age was 41. The median age has been declining in recent days as more positive tests are in ages 25-34.
DOH reported that 571 have been hospitalized in Pinellas since March, which included 542 residents (12 more than Monday) and 17 nonresidents. About 14% of residents with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March, which is up from 13% on Monday. An uptick has been observed at emergency rooms with people complaining of COVID-19 symptoms.
Local hospitals reported nearly 25% available bed capacity on Tuesday with 13% capacity for adult ICU beds.
Testing in Pinellas
The detail report from June 23 indicated that 77,917 tests had been done in Pinellas with an average rate of positive results at 5.1%. Twenty-two tests were inconclusive and results for 54 were pending.
The average rate of positive results has been steadily rising. The average rate on Tuesday, June 16, was 3.6%.
According to the county specific report released June 23, 9.6% of 1,999 tests from June 22 were positive, 7.2% of 2,580 tests from June 21, 13.59% of 35,452 tests from June 20, 14.5% of 1,556 tests from June 19, 11.5% of 1,767 tests from June 18, 8.5% of 1,559 from June 17, 12.1% of 1,248 from June 16, and 6.8%, of 1,898 from June 15 were positive.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 3,971 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 2,011 cases (51%), 602 are Clearwater residents, 405 from Largo, 233 from Seminole, 190 from Pinellas Park, 180 from Palm Harbor, 81 from Tarpon Springs, 64 from Dunedin, 40 from Oldsmar, 32 from Clearwater Beach, 31 from Safety Harbor, 16 from Indian Rocks Beach, 14 from Gulfport, 11 from South Pasadena, nine each from Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, five each from Belleair Beach and Crystal Beach, three each from Belleair, Belleair Bluffs and North Redington Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Lealman, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde and one each from Indian Shores and Treasure Island, and 15 listed as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 797 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 20% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 86 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 20 with 366 cases in residents and 294 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 20 that 80 cases had been reported at Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 80 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 76 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 56 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 43 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 25 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 20 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 16 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 15 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 15 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor and 14 at Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH confirmed 13 deaths in Pinellas on Tuesday, including a 95-year-old man, 62-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman, 67-year-old woman, 72-year-old man, 93-year-old man, 91-year-old man, 86-year-old man, 86-year-old woman, 74-year-old man, 75-year-old man, 90-year-old man and 76-year-old woman. The death toll increased to 130.
Note: DOH only showed 129.
At least 98 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released June 20, 26 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 18 from Gulf Shore Care Center; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; six from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; five from Patrick Manor; five from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; three from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; two from the Inn at Freedom Square; two from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation; two from Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center.
In addition, one death each was reported at Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden in Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Addington Place of East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Sable Palms Health Care Center in Largo and Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
DOH confirmed on June 22 that two women, an 86-year-old and a 91-year-old, had died due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 117. District Six Medical Examiner’s office released two death reports the same day: a 102-year-old woman who died June 13 from Largo Health and Rehabilitation Center and a 78-year-old man who died June 18 from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
DOH reported on June 21 that a 78-year-old man had died. DOH confirmed on June 20 that a 74-year-old man had died and on June 19 that a 91-year-old woman had died.
The medical examiner’s office released six death reports June 19, including a 96-year-old woman who died June 14, an 80-year-old woman who died June 15, and an 81-year-old man who died June 17. All were from Gulf Shore Care Center. Two others, an 85-year-old woman who died June 15 and a 91-year-old woman who died June 17 were from Bon Secours Maria Manor. The sixth was an 82-year-old woman who died June 18 from Westminster Shores in St. Petersburg.
DOH reported on June 18 that an 81-year-old man and 82-year-old woman had died, and on June 17 confirmed that three women had died, including a 65-year-old, 80-year-old and an 85-year-old.
On June 16, DOH confirmed the deaths of five women, including a 79-year-old, 96-year-old, 102-year-old, 80-year-old and 93-year-old.
The medical examiner’s office released two death reports on June 15 for two women who got sick at home and then died at a local hospital, including a 79-year-old woman who died June 13 and an 80-year-old woman who died June 12. In the report on the 80-year-old, it was noted that other family members had tested positive for COVID-19 and at least one relative was seriously ill.
Local state of emergency extended
The Pinellas County Commission voted June 18 to extend the local state of emergency through June 26. Commissioners discussed possible measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the possibility for mandatory face masks and better enforcement of existing state orders on capacity in local restaurants and bars.
Commissioners urge the public to wear cloth masks when in large groups and in enclosed public spaces. They also ask that people remember to use social distancing, wash their hands and continue good sanitation and hygiene measures.
The also decided not to hold an in-person meeting on June 23, but instead will continue to meet virtually. Public hearings have been canceled. They are expected to discuss the emergency ordinance on COVID-19 at the June 23 meeting.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s cases top 103,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 101,506 on Tuesday. Another 2,200 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 103,506 — 3,289 more than the number reported on Monday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 3,237, which is 64 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 13,318 residents have been hospitalized statewide.
In the detail report it shows that 1,641,863 people had been tested statewide as of June 22 with 6% of results coming back as positive, the same percentage as June 21. DOH says 1,053 results inconclusive and results were pending for 1,546.
An average of 5.8% of tests was positive on June 19 and 20, 5.7% on June 18, 5.6% on June 17 and 5.5% on June 16. The state reported that an average of 5.4% had tested positive on June 14 and 15.
Looking at daily results on the detail report, 13.19% of 32,469 tests were positive on June 22, 8.98% of 33,831 on June 21, 13.59% of 35,452 on June 20, 14.09% of 29,545 tests on June 19, 11.66% of 30,768 tests on June 18, 10.72% of 28,837 tests on June 17 and 12.4% of 22,095 on June 16.
Of the 100,217 cases, 2,359 were travel-related, 41,295 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,296 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 42,478 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a June 3 press conference that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. The new rules do not apply to nightclubs, which remain closed.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can continue to operate at 75% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor said other personal services could reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Pari-mutuel facilities were allowed to submit reopening plans. The state’s universities have until June 23 to submit reopening plans. The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Governor says state will enforce rules
DeSantis held a press conference June 20 and talked about the rising number of cases and the rate of positive tests, which also has been increasing, especially among people in their 20s and 30s.
He said the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation would be enforcing the 50% capacity in restaurants, bars and other places of business that is part of the state’s recovery plan. He said some are not following the guidance, which was intended to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus.
He also encouraged the public to continue social distancing and when it is not possible to stay 6 feet away, to wear facial coverings. He also said facial coverings should be worn during face-to-face contact.
The measures are aimed at minimizing transmission of the virus.
He still refuses to make face masks mandatory, but said he would not preempt local governments from making decisions they think are appropriate.
The public also should continue to practice hand washing and good sanitation. Stay home if you’re sick, the governor said.
Those age 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions should continue to limit their exposure to others and avoid crowds.
DeSantis held a press conference June 16 during which he said he has no plans to impose any new restrictions. The state will not be shutting down or rolling back, he said.
National cases exceed 2.3 million with 120,451 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,313,445 with 120,451 deaths compared to 2,281,903 with 119,977 deaths at 11 a.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 9,131,445 with 472,856 deaths compared to 8,986,016 with 468,881 deaths on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
